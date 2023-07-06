Nacional and Pereira met their tough rivals in the second round of Libertadores

The round of 16 matches of the Copa Libertadores 2023 were defined in the draw held on Wednesday, July 5. The big teams from the continent will meet in this knockout stage, after the group stage. The first legs will be played during the week of August 2-4, while the second legs will take place the following week.

The two Colombian teams that remain in the competition, Atlético Nacional and Pereira, will have a difficult road ahead. The purslane team will face Racing de Avellaneda, directed by Fernando Gago. The first game will be played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín and the second leg at the ‘Cilindro de Avellaneda’. If they manage to advance to the quarterfinals, they will face the winner of the confrontation between Boca Juniors and Nacional from Uruguay.

For its part, Deportivo Pereira will face Independiente del Valle of Ecuador. The first leg will be played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium and the second leg at the Banco de Guayaquil stadium. If this phase is passed, Pereira will face the winner of the series between Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras.

Nacional and Pereira have tough crosses in the round of 16./ PHOTO: @VBarCaracol

In other keys, River Plate will face Internacional, Atlético Paranaense will play Bolívar de La Paz, Flamengo will face Olimpia and Fluminense will face Argentinos Juniors.

The teams that reach the final of the Copa Libertadores will meet in a single match scheduled for November 4 at the iconic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.