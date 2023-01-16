It is always said that in friendlies the result is what matters least, but in addition to the 3-0 win over Alianza Lima, Atlético Nacional showed interesting things in the friendly match this Sunday against the Peruvian champion, which meant its official debut this 2023 .

The Antioquia team had to wait until the early hours of yesterday Sunday to be able to fulfill the commitment scheduled for the fan’s night, which had to be postponed due to the torrential downpour that fell on the Antioquia capital on Saturday night.

To face the first 45 minutes, the Antioquia team formed with Kevin Mier; Andrés Román, Juan Felipe Aguirre, Cristian Zapata, Cristian Blanco; Nelson Palacio, Jhon Solís, Yerson Candelo, Dorlan Pabón, Óscar Perea and Francisco Da Costa.

In that first half, it was possible to see and analyze some of the characteristics of the new reinforcements and the youth players that coach Paulo Autuori decided to put into play. Veteran Cristian Zapata showed his leadership and security in defense and, for those attending the sports scene and those who watched the match on television, what happened to his teammate Juan Felipe Aguirre was a pleasant revelation. The central defender saw a good advance and an excellent clean start from the defensive zone.

Another of the figures of that first stage was the 17-year-old youth, Óscar Perea. The soccer player showed his speed and imbalance and ended up scoring the first goal of the match in an indoor soccer play, in which he stepped on the ball to pull it up to his left leg and leave the rival goalkeeper on the way. It is worth remembering that last year Perea was considered by the newspaper The Guardian of England as one of the 60 young promises of world football.

In the match, the work of the Brazilian forward Francisco Da Costa was also highlighted, who with his mobility was everyone’s partner in attack and also had opportunities to score, but the Alianza goalkeeper, Ángelo Campos, prevented it.

In the second part, the green strategist made many changes and came out with the following formation: Kevin Mier; Samuel Velasquez, Cristian Castro, Juan Felipe Aguirre, Ewill Murillo; Yéiler Góez, Jhon Solís, Jarlan Barrera, Juan Pablo Torres, Tomás Ángel and Jéfferson Duque.

In that complementary stage, the creative Juan Pablo Torres left a very good feeling, who scored the 2-0 after receiving the ball and making an excellent individual play. “Tatay”, as they call him from the youth categories, because when he was a child that’s what he called the ball, he is one of the footballers that Autuori wants to project. Also, the side Samuel Velásquez drew attention, who scored the third goal in favor of the Antioquia team.

For its part, Alianza Lima, which is also classified for the Copa Libertadores, showed a poor level and, despite the fact that in the second half it took into account the former verdolagas Hernán Barcos and Andrés “El Rifle” Andrade, it did not take great risks to the purslane goal.

In this way, with the score 3-0, Nacional’s debut was auspicious and they are preparing for what will be their first official match of the season, against Once Caldas, next Wednesday, January 25, when the Betplay League begins. -one.