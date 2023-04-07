The Colombian Atlético Nacional defeated the Argentine Patronato de Paraná, absolute rookie in the Copa Libertadores, 2-1 (partial 0-1) this Thursday in a match for the first date of Group H.

Mateo Levato (2) scored the goal for the Argentine team and in the second half Dorlan Pabón (76, from a penalty, and 79) reversed the result for the Medellín team, in a match that was played at the Colón stadium, in Santa Fe (30 km southeast of Paraná).

The Colombian team arrived as favorites for this inaugural match of Group H, with a visit to a Board that was appearing for the first time in international competitions, becoming the 24th Argentine team to participate in the Copa Libertadores.

The red and black from Paraná (province of Entre Rios, center-east) had qualified for the continental tournament as champion of the Argentine Cup, but in the same season they were relegated to the second division for having one of the lowest averages of the last three seasons of the championship of the highest category.

In addition, the Patronato did not arrive well at this debut, since it is 14th in the second division table, with just a couple of wins in eight days, and after being thrashed by Boca in the final of the Argentine Super Cup.

Great start but…

Pushed by a few thousand supporters on the Colón stadium, the ‘Patrón’ from Paraná began his international excursion in an unbeatable way, with a goal on his first arrival in the visiting area, which came after a cross from the right that Levato headed in with a header , above the surprised Castle.

The disadvantage almost from the locker room was an unexpected impact for the champion of the 2022 Apertura Tournament from Colombia, who looked somewhat awkward at the start, and although he later had overwhelming control of the ball, that dominance did not translate into more arrivals in the area local.

By contrast, with just 25 percent possession, Patronato, with a 5-4-1 setup, had a vast field to play counter-attacking, and Juan Cruz Esquivel’s runs down the left lane became a pain in the ass. constant head for the ‘coffee maker’ defense, to which was added the power of Levato to battle against the central defenders of the visit.

the purslane woke up

For the second half, the Brazilian Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional, arranged for the income of Yerso Candelo and Edier Ocampo to give more play to a very tiresome and predictable team, and for a while a somewhat more ambitious version was seen, which had its best opportunity in a shot from Dorlan Pabón that went right upright.

But Patronato remained firm in defense, and withstood the attacks of a tenacious Green in his goal, but lacking in ideas.

Autuori went back to look for solutions on the bench, and finally found answers at the feet of Juan Torres, who entered through the inconsequential Jader, and Jefferson Duque, and a few minutes later the opportunity to equalize arrived, in a penalty by the hand of a defender that Pabón sent to the bottom of the goal with a furious shot.

Everything that had not gone well for the visitor for 75 minutes changed in a flurry, because it was immediately 2-1 for the visit, in a combination that left Duque in the area, the striker finished off and the goalkeeper Budiño covered, but the rebound fell at the feet of Pabón, who hit as he came to shake the red and black net again.

Atlético Nacional did not have much left over, which returned to celebrate in the Copa Libertadores after two years, and had to work hard to overcome a limited Board of Trustees, which resisted while it could, although logic ended up prevailing at the start of the Group h.