Scoring a penalty and missing another, the Ecuadorian El Nacional drew 2-2 (partly 0-1) with the Colombian Deportivo Independiente Medellín this Wednesday in Quito, in the first leg of the second round of the Copa Libertadores-2023

Byron Palacios (55 minutes) and Ronie Carrillo (67, from a penalty) converted for the local, and Ever Valencia (18) and Daniel Londoño (87) did for the DIM.

The rematch will take place on March 1 at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín.

The winner of the key will measure forces in the next round with the first of the series between the Bolivian Always Ready and the Chilean Magallanes.

The ‘powerful of the mountain’ moved the board by converting Valencia after 18 minutes. The VAR validated the midfielder’s goal, who placed a powerful shot with his right foot towards the center of the ‘nacho’ goal after receiving good service from his teammate Luciano Pons.

Ehe club from Quito, which returned to the first division after two years, tied at 55 with a notable definition by striker Palacios, who, infiltrating the defense, was able to catch the ball to hit a right-footed shot to the bottom.

With that he hid what happened five minutes before: he missed the opportunity to equalize at minute 50 when Jerry Parrales missed a penalty.

The Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera had to go to the VAR again to dictate the maximum penalty, which occurred due to a foul by defender Andrés Cadavid and which was saved by Andrés Mosquera.

another criminal

Another Colombian defender, Jhon Palacios, also generated a penalty for El Nacional by touching the ball with his hand. The Ecuadorian squad went on to win 2-1 when Carrillo nestled with a right-footed shot in the 67th minute.

But the allergy was short. At 87, the coffee grower Londoño evened the score 2-2 by climbing to define a corner kick with his left.

After DIM’s controversial first goal, El Nacional -which hires only Ecuadorians- remained inflated, but lacked sufficient effectiveness to fit into the Colombian fence, in which Mosquera was well placed to mitigate the danger.

The Quito squad, which in the initial stage showed no mercy to the Bolivian Nacional de Potosí by defeating them with a 9-2 aggregate score, did not have the ability to light the fuse inside the DIM penalty area despite the fact that they achieved more shots from door.

With fewer arrivals to the last line, Medellín -which made its debut in the Libertadores in 2023- achieved the impact it wanted in the cabin guarded by David Cabezas by playing intelligently to break through sensitive areas throughout the game, developed at the Rodrigo Paz stadium.

Added to the early score against was the injury to offensive midfielder Jorge Ordóñez at El Nacional, whose Paraguayan coach Ever Almeida replaced him with Palacios at minute 31 to reshape the attacking block.

Both casts do not have international trophies in their showcases.

Quito’s ‘pure Creoles’ remain undefeated at home against Colombian teams in Conmebol tournaments. With Wednesday’s result, they added a total of five wins, four draws and six losses in duels inside and outside their stronghold.

The DIM came from triumphing in its last two visitor presentations for the Libertadores.