Nacional will face Millonarios in the final of the Betplay League

In an exciting game that had fans on the edge of their seats, Atlético Nacional pulled off a last-minute victory against Deportivo Pasto, securing their place in the Liga Betplay final. Now, the purslane team is preparing to face Millonarios in what will be a dream final for Colombian soccer lovers.

Both teams had a chance to qualify for the final. However, the local team seemed to have more favorable conditions. However, the green of the mountain managed to overcome Deportivo Pasto on the scoreboard.

It was around 20 minutes into the first half when the first goal of the game came. Tomás Ángel, taking advantage of a pass from Yerson Candelo, pushed the ball into the back of the net, opening the scoring in favor of Verde. But the joy was short-lived, as six minutes later, Darwin López took advantage of an oversight in Nacional’s defense and tied the game, giving life to Pasto, who needed a victory for Águilas Doradas over Alianza Petrolera in the parallel game.

VAR played a leading role in two plays: first, a ball that did not cross the goal line was reviewed and, initially, the referee validated the goal for Nacional, but it was corrected by technology. Then, a goal against Pasto was disallowed for offside.

In the second half, when Nacional seemed to be leading, Pasto took the lead thanks to Daniel Moreno, who scored at minute 66 and momentarily placed Nariñenses in the final. However, the joy was short-lived once again.

Atlético Nacional equalized at minute 79 through Jefferson Duque, which renewed the team’s hopes. Finally, at minute 90+2, Jarlan Barrera scored the goal that sealed the final 3-2 victory, qualifying the Greens for the final series of the tournament.

With this victory, Nacional will face Millonarios in the long-awaited final of the Betplay League. It will be an epic confrontation between two of the most important and traditional teams in Colombian soccer, who will seek to achieve glory and raise the long-awaited number 18 star in the country. The fans of both teams are already preparing to witness a football battle full of emotion and passion. The dream final comes true and all that remains is to wait to see who will be crowned champion.