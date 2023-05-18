Home » Nadal announces that he will not play Roland Garros and gives a date of his retirement
Nadal announces that he will not play Roland Garros and gives a date of his retirement

Nadal announces that he will not play Roland Garros and gives a date of his retirement

The Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal has confirmed this Thursday that he will not go to Roland Garros either, the second ‘Grand Slam’ of the season and where he had to defend the title, that he is going to take a “full point” to fully recover and that his intention is that 2024 is his “last year”.

“The injury I suffered in Australia has not evolved as we would have liked. We have been with our sights set on the following objectives and the most important one today is becoming impossible and I will not be able to be at Roland Garros”, he pointed out Nadal at a press conference.

In addition, the Spaniard has assured that he does not “intend to play the following months” and that he is going to put “a full stop” to his career to “try to regenerate” his body. “I am not going to set a return date, my intention is that 2024 is my last year,” he confessed..

The Spanish tennis player was injured on January 18 in the iliopsoas during his second round defeat at the Australian Open against the American Mackenzie McDonald and because of this absence he has fallen out of the ‘Top 10’ of the ATP ranking.

The man from Manacor has only been able to play four games this year, also missing out on the 1,000 Masters in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, as well as the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Trofeo Conde de Godó.

