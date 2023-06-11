Home » Nadal applauds Djokovic, ’23 Grand Slams an unthinkable number a few years ago, enjoy it’
Nadal applauds Djokovic, '23 Grand Slams an unthinkable number a few years ago, enjoy it'

Nadal applauds Djokovic, '23 Grand Slams an unthinkable number a few years ago, enjoy it'

Manacor, 11 Jun. – (beraking latest news) – “Congratulations for this incredible Novak Djokovic result: 23 is a number that just a few years ago was impossible to think of and you did it! Enjoy it with your family and your team!”. So on Twitter Rafael Nadal applauds Novak Djokovic for the victory of Roland Garros, the 23rd Grand Slam title for the Serbian, one more than Nadal, who won 14 times in Paris, the last one last year.

