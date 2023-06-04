Home » Nadal underwent surgery to check the status of an injury
News

Nadal underwent surgery to check the status of an injury

by admin
Nadal underwent surgery to check the status of an injury

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal underwent surgery this Friday in Barcelona, ​​aimed at checking the status of an injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January of this year.

“Rafa Nadal is undergoing a minor arthroscopic surgery to review the left psoas injury that has kept him out of the competition,” reads a statement from his communication team.

Previously, Nadal announced that due to injury he would not participate in Roland Garros, which began last week, as well as that 2024 would be the last year of his professional career. with RT

See also  Bicycle industry: After the Corona bottleneck, the dealers' warehouses are full

You may also like

A forgotten tunnel was rediscovered during the renovation...

Mayara participates in the work of a parliamentary...

Construction of the Huila Science Center is postponed

Triathlon: One dead after an accident at the...

India is able to determine the “cause” of...

New attempt or farewell – what will become...

The content of the Friday sermon on the...

Exchange of blows between China and the USA:...

Chung Cheong-rae, Standing Chairperson Enduring… “If Kim Jin-pyo...

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday June 5,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy