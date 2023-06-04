Nadal underwent surgery to check the status of an injury

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal underwent surgery this Friday in Barcelona, ​​aimed at checking the status of an injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January of this year.

“Rafa Nadal is undergoing a minor arthroscopic surgery to review the left psoas injury that has kept him out of the competition,” reads a statement from his communication team.

Previously, Nadal announced that due to injury he would not participate in Roland Garros, which began last week, as well as that 2024 would be the last year of his professional career. with RT

