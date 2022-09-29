Listen to the audio version of the article

Draghi and Franco leave a margin close to 10 billion euros for the next energy decree at the end of the year, the first test of the new center-right government. The figure emerges from the tables of the Update to the Def approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers. In the numbers, inflation plays an absolute leading role, offering public finance balances some good news for this year and many difficulties for the net worsening of the situation in the next: when, however, the increase in nominal GDP, in the forecasts drawn up at Via XX Settembre will continue to reduce the deficit and debt burden despite the drastic drop in real growth.

For this year, the effect is actually combined, because inflation goes hand in hand with an economy that has so far been running at a sustained pace, also due to the delay of the 2021 rebound. The estimate on an annual basis is updated to +3, 3%, two decimal places above the April target but as many below the figure already acquired (+ 3.5%) in the first half; the filing is explained by the upward revision of the 2021 GDP carried out by Istat, but above all by the fact that the slowdown will be felt already in the last part of the year.

9.5 billion for a new anti-crisis decree

In any case, the trend, the only framework proposed by Nadef that leaves the budget program to the next government, marks a deficit in 2022 of 5.1% in the current legislation. This is five decimal places less than the 5.6% Def target, which can therefore also be confirmed with an additional 9.5 billion expenditure for a new anti-crisis decree. However, it could also have to deal with the at least partial defrosting of the almost 4 billion ministerial funds blocked by the financing of the Aid ter decree. This is due to the inflation-driven revenue rush, starting with VAT and excise duties, without forgetting the November balance of the one-off on energy extra-profits. Based on these assumptions, explains Economy Minister Daniele Franco in the introduction, “public finance trends are generally reassuring”. And they can be summed up in a debt that drops to 145.4% of GDP while the Def was aiming for 147%.

Deficit at 3.4%

But what is driving these effects also in 2023? Trend inflation should slow down in the last months of 2022, reads the Nadef, but the transmission times of energy prices to the rest of goods and services push up the underlying rate also in the first part of next year. The consequence is that in the face of a real growth in 2023 cut to 0.6% from the 2.4% expected in April, there is still a lively trend in nominal GDP, which would mark + 4.4%. This is the figure on which the weight of deficit and debt is measured, which therefore continue to decline: the deficit would be 3.4%, while the debt would land at 143.2%. And in the primary balance a surplus would even return (+ 0.5%), with an improvement of 1.6% compared to this year: almost all thanks to a GDP deflator which in 2023 rises to 3.7% (from 3% in 2022) against the 2.2% indicated in the April Def; and brings with it an increase in indirect taxes also next year.

The parameters to be taken into consideration

This is the path that measures the starting points for the next budget law. Small spaces compared to those that would have opened with growth in line with the old forecasts, but in any case helped by nominal dynamics. The key point will be that of identifying the level of deficit that is able to avoid a rise in debt, taking into account a double risk. Rising rates already raise the cost of debt, and the macro scenario hangs on many external unknowns: a more drastic decline in world trade and a further widening of the spread would cut real growth in 2023 by half, bringing it to +0.3 %, and even worse in the event of a “marked strengthening of the euro exchange rate”. Strong is also the blow attributed to the total stop to Russian gas, which however would cost two decimal places of GDP this year and five next year, bringing us to the brink of zero growth (+ 0.1%).