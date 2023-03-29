



The Lachin corridor remains blocked and in the meantime the Azerbaijani army has occupied a new position beyond the line of contact between the contenders. In the inaction of the Russian peacekeepers

On February 22, the International Court of Justice had ruled that Azerbaijan adopt “[…] all the measures at its disposal to ensure the movement of people, vehicles and goods along the Lachin Corridor in both directions, without obstacles”. Nonetheless, the so-called Lachin corridor, the only land connection between the Armenian-controlled areas of Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia remains blocked by self-styled Azerbaijani environmentalists.

The decision of the International Court of Justice has therefore remained unapplied, and it is now almost 110 days since Nagorno Karabakh has its umbilical cord with Armenia severed. Only the vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers and the Red Cross continue to pass through Lachin, which has transported more than 200 sick people in the past three months.

While Lachin remains blocked, the post-war normalization processes continue in a precarious balance between the parties. It was held in Yerevan the football match between Armenia and Türkiye . It was not like in the golden years of “football diplomacy”, when the Turkish authorities went to the match in Armenia, and the fans were not admitted. But Turkish players were still able to play in Yerevan. Exchanges also continue between the two chancelleries – of Armenia and Azerbaijan – on the peace document. In fact, we are in the fourth round of negotiations with direct meetings between Baku and Yerevan.

All these processes, theoretically encouraging with a view to a progressive demilitarization of the Karabakh question and a peaceful solution to the age-old problem, clash not only with the persistence of the Lachin blockade, but also with the vitriolic rhetoric of the parties. It seems clear that Baku above all is not preparing public opinion for a peace with compromises and that maximalist positions are prevailing, galvanized by military success: they are also feeding on a by now consolidated legacy of mutual distrust which is difficult to unhinge. The weight of this distrust, which arose due to more than 30 years of negotiations that have not led to work on public opinions to prepare for peace, is becoming increasingly unsustainable, and risks undermining the already far-fetched normalization processes.

The dirt road

A new dispute broke out in March over the use of a dirt road. According to video documentation produced by the Azerbaijanis the Armenian armed forces and the illegal Armenian militias – as the Karabakh army is defined by the Azerbaijani side – with the help of the contingent of Russian peacekeepers are allegedly circumventing the ceasefire agreements by continuing with unauthorized military activities relying on dirt roads inside Karabakh. An accusation reiterated several times, and repeatedly denied by the de facto authorities of Karabakh, who have underlined how the blockade of Lachin has also made internal communications difficult and therefore supplies to some communities must be done through dirt roads. Due to the conditions of the road surface, one would be forced to use rather solid means, such as military trucks, and the escort of peacekeepers.

The question and answer went on until Saturday 25 March, when words were followed by deeds: Baku’s army advanced towards the offending dirt road.

According to declaration of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: “In recent days, the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines and other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed detachments to the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, has intensified. This transport is carried out, in particular, taking advantage of the night hours and foggy weather conditions. Illegal Armenian armed detachments carry out work on the construction of new roads along different routes that pass through some mountainous and unpaved areas, as well as on the widening of old paths. For this purpose, military, engineering and special equipment is used, as well as people undergoing military service […] Taking into account the current situation, the necessary control measures have been taken by the Azerbaijani army units to suppress the use of dirt roads north of the Lachin road.

According to Armenian sources , during the night of 25 March, Azerbaijani military units allegedly advanced, taking possession of a strategic observation point on the offending dirt road. The daily bulletin of Russian peacekeepers confirms the Azerbaijani advance and it needs that “a unit of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in violation of paragraph 1 of the Statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation dated November 9, 2020, on March 25, 2023 crossed the line of contact in the Shusha region, occupied a post located at an altitude of 2054.0 m (2.9 km northeast of Mount Sarybaba [Sarıbaba Dağı]) and started engineering works to establish a garrison.”

This progress is in line with Baku’s priorities, as can also be seen from the Lachin blockade: to prevent new weapons from flowing into Karabakh and the consolidation of a new status quo also through the fortification of the positions as they emerged from the 2020 war. Not for nothing Baku maintains that a checkpoint is needed at the entrance to Lachin, to verify the nature of what is being transported. The March 25 advance is aimed at verifying that alternative military routes are not being used and created to the one currently blocked, with the support of Russian peacekeepers.

I peacekeeper

Again the Russian peacekeepers, as in the case of the blockade of Lachin, found themselves with the things done and unable to oppose the policy of Baku in Karabakhi territory. According to the de facto local authorities, even the peacekeepers have relocated close to the hill where the Azeris have settled, trying to persuade them to withdraw, but in fact they have not obtained any retreat. The same balance sheet of the Lachin crisis, which, although by agreements, would be under the control of the peacekeepers but which in fact is in the hands of the eco-environmentalists or presumed such of Baku. And this is what has happened so far in all the advances of Baku, such as Farrukh’s in March 2022.

Two Russian soldiers were also injured recently while searching for an Armenian soldier who got lost in the fog while delivering supplies and wandered into Azerbaijani territory by mistake. The parties accused each other of the incident, the Armenians say they fired, the Azeris and vice-versa. And this is the routine of all fire incidents, a phenomenon that is constantly growing in the month of March, and which again, after a phase of relative calm, is spreading along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani border and along the line of contact Azeri-Karabakhi, with new victims on both sides.

The only ones who can ascertain and prevent clashes, at least in Karabakh, are in theory the peacekeepers, but precisely their effectiveness is constantly put to the test by Baku which moves with great assertiveness and perception of impunity even towards the Russian presence.

