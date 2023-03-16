news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MARCH 15 – “The Giunta Marsilio betrays its commitments once again. We were assured of a decisive change of pace on the matter concerning the future of the Naiads, which would be approved by the Giunta by February of the second project financing proposal received”. This was stated by the regional councilors Antonio Blasioli and Silvio Paolucci (Pd), underlining that the regional executive “also wrecks the second project financing” and that there remains “the only way to go: launch a public tender for multi-year management”.



Regarding the project financing, the councilors speak of “a project presented on 4 January 2021 – therefore more than two years have passed – which had received the certificate of regularity from the Regional Offices and which however was never approved. We have in fact learned that by last Friday – they point out – the private individuals should have confirmed their interest in continuing with the operation, but according to what was reported to us by the Sport service offices, no communication would have been received”.



“A fiasco – they add – which has the flavor of dejà vu, since already in 2019 the center-right council had prevaricated excessively on the first project financing, causing it to founder miserably. Meanwhile, the expiry of the interim management is getting closer and closer (31 We have reached mid-March and, taking into account that to date the tender has not yet been called, the months that separate us from that date may not be sufficient for the award of the new management, especially if disputes arise. uncertainty that only further increases the apprehension of all workers”.



“The project financing hypothesis having lapsed, at this point there is only one way to go: to launch a public tender for multi-year management, possibly long-term, so as to encourage private investments in a structure with dated systems, and therefore particularly energy-intensive. We hope that the Giunta will not waste any more time and publish the notice as soon as possible, in order to ensure the Naiads that continuity that not only the employees but also the users wish for “, they conclude. (HANDLE).

