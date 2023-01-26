Julian Andres Santa

In a press conference cited by the athlete Nairo Quintana himself, the cyclist clarified false versions and rumors that were circulating in the media and social networks about his possible retirement from professionalism, stating that he does not get off his bike, that he still has much more to do. give and who is looking for a team to continue competing and bringing joy to the country.

a race fighter

“I want to tell you that I am in good shape to continue, due to the events of the last few months in which the rarefied environment in which I have developed is undeniable, the inexplicable wall that has been raised between the possibilities of competing and my desire to continue. doing it, I don’t give up and keep going. I am a cyclist who is used to the rain, the cold, the heat and the scratches but I have also always gotten up and kept pedaling. Struggle and sacrifice are the ways I know to develop in life”.

About doping accusations

“I am going to continue fighting to compete, to continue on the bike until my body and my mind resist. I am an honest runner, I have always been so, in my more than 260 anti-doping controls in the last 10 years of my career I have not had any problems. Since turning professional in 2009, I have played by the rules, competed with integrity, and respected and honored fair play.”

always fight

“A true cyclist does not give up in the face of adversity, in my sports career I have been subjected to great physical and mental tests, being at all times aware of the obligation to be consistent with my performances in front of the public who enjoy my victories and suffer together with me in the difficult challenges”.

strength in your family

“These moments of uncertainty have not been easy, but I assume them with the unconditional support of my family, permanent support in these difficult times, and my work team, who have never doubted my honesty and commitment.”

looking for team

“Although it is true that I still do not have a team, I am a cyclist who is still available to wear a jersey to give my best on the road, without a doubt my record supports me. Pedaling I reminded the Colombians that it is possible to win against the best, that we can climb to the top of the podium. You are witnesses of the growth of the teams where I have been, of my strength and performance in recent years, which has allowed me to be ahead of the best and continue winning in different races, ”added Nairo in the middle of his speech to the press.