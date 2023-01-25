This Wednesday, Nairo Quintana announced at a press conference that his future in professional cycling will continue. Within his statements, the Colombian cyclist who was with him Movistar Team and with Arkea Samsicsaid “I want to continue on the bike”.

In addition, Nairo ratified that for now, “I will not compete while I recover from some physical discomfort that afflicts me”. And he also clarified that he will not be in any Colombian team at the moment, while he defines his health situation.

News in development…