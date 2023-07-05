Nairo Quintana receives terrible news from Europe and changes his outlook for the future

The future of Nairo Quintana is completely uncertain. After almost a year since his last international participation, the Colombian runner continues without competing and without finding a squad that allows him to be present in the main races. Rumors about some options have not been long in coming and one of these indicated that the one from Cómbita, Boyacá, could be present in the next Tour of Spain.

According to some versions of the international press, everything seemed to indicate that the Astana Qazaqstam Team would have the option of signing the Colombian rider for the Vuelta a España 2023, with the aim of being able to add several points that would allow them to get out of the bottom part of the ICU table.

However, neither Nairo Quintana nor Astana had confirmed this supposed interest, for now. Recently, the director of the Kazakh team, Aleksandr Vinokourov, referred to the possibility of signing the Colombian rider for the next edition of the Iberian round and unfortunately his words were not encouraging for the future of the boyacense.

The director of the Astana Qazaqstam Team spoke on RadioCycling and confirmed that for now they have not contacted Nairo Quintana and stressed that the team’s interest is not in hiring experienced riders, but rather they hope to bet on young talents.

“We don’t have a big budget. We are trying to bring a vueltamaniac, but we have never spoken with Quintana, neither for the Vuelta nor for the next season. We try to find young talents”, stated the Astana sporting director.

In this way, a new possibility was closed for Nairo Quintana, who the last time he competed was in 2022 in the Tour de France with Arkéa Samsic. Now the Colombian runner must continue in search of a squad with which he can compete towards the end of the season or by 2024.

The Tour of Spain will begin on August 26 in Barcelona and will end on September 17 in Madrid. On this occasion, the race will have an individual time trial, one by teams, four flat stages, two flat stages with a mountain finish, six medium-mountain stages and seven high-mountain stages.

Cycling legends are with Nairo Quintana

The atypical moment of the Colombian occurred because the International Cycling Union (UCI) sanctioned him after verifying the presence of tramadol in two blood samples that were taken during the 2022 Tour de France; this caused him to leave the French team Arkéa-Samsic and since then he has not competed in any European race. His last official participation was in the 2023 National Road Championships.

Eddy Merckx, considered the best cyclist in history, spoke with Caracol Radio about the situation of Nairo Quintana and assured that it is a pity that he is not competing in the main races and assured that “it is not positive” for him or for the people who a rider with his enormous abilities will miss out on the Tour de France for reasons that are still not understood.

To these statements were also added those of Perico Delgado, who considered that there is an injustice with respect to Nairo Quintana because he is not sanctioned by the UCI and does not have any type of impediment to race in Europe.

“It is an injustice what Nairo is experiencing. Here we must adhere to the rules of the game and if Tramadol is not positive in the rules and you can compete, I don’t know why this desire to deprive the runner of finding a team and competing. It is a great injustice, it is a feeling of helplessness for the runner. No one denies him running or a place, but no one gives him that option, “said the legendary runner. with Infobae

