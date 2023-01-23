Home News Nairo Quintana retires from cycling: The end of an era for Colombian cycling?
Nairo Quintana retires from cycling: The end of an era for Colombian cycling?

Nairo Quintana retires from cycling: The end of an era for Colombian cycling?

Colombian cycling is in shock with the news that Nairo Quintana, considered by many to be the best cyclist in the country’s history, could be thinking of retiring from the sport. According to information from a Colombian outlet, Ciclismo En Grande, the cyclist from Cómbita has made this decision due to the complicated situation that the issue of tramadol has generated and the possible vetoes by organizations in Europe.

The situation has become more and more difficult for Nairo in recent weeks, as due to a lack of equipment, he has been forced to find a squad anyway. However, faced with possible vetoes by the ASO (Amicale des Organisateurs de Courses Cyclistes) and the MPCC (Mouvement pour un Cyclisme Crédible), the offers have been falling one after the other, leaving the cyclist with no chance.

But, in addition to all this, what supposedly motivated Nairo’s radical decision was the fact that he had not received adequate treatment from the entities that manage cycling. According to the journalist Nieves Moya, Nairo feels betrayed and disappointed for not having received the necessary support in such difficult times.

The news is shocking, since Nairo Quintana is one of the most successful cyclists in Colombia, with a record that includes titles such as the Giro d’Italia, the Tour of Catalonia and the Vuelta a España. However, the news has not yet been officially confirmed, so we hope that Nairo will make a statement on the matter in the coming days and clarify the situation.

