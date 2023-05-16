Najaj reveals the details of the hydrogen utility car

Hespress – W.L.L

The president and founder of “Namex” company, Fawzi Najah, said that the utilitarian hydrogen vehicle of “Namex” company will provide all the privileges of an ordinary high-end car, but without the pollution.

Najah explained in a statement to the press, on the occasion of the presentation ceremony of the first Moroccan-made car model, and the prototype of a hydrogen-powered vehicle developed by a Moroccan, who was chaired by King Mohammed VI, yesterday, Monday, at the Royal Palace in Rabat, that the purpose behind the creation of this new vehicle is the production of an SUV. It’s a 5-meter-long, 2-meter-wide four-wheel drive that has all the privileges of a regular premium car, but without the pollution it leaves behind.

Najah pointed out that this car, which “we intend to produce at the end of 2026,” supervised its interior design by young Moroccan talents, pointing out that the battery life of the new vehicle reaches 800 km, with a charging period not exceeding 4 minutes.

This pioneering project places Morocco at the heart of the renewed dynamic, at the global level, aimed at developing new forms of transport that combine efficiency and respect for the environment.