Najam Sethi will not play the World Cup if neutral venue is not found

Thursday, May 11, 2023, 8:09 p.m



Last updated Thursday, May 11, 2023, 8:09 p.m

Lahore (Amat News) Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi has clearly said that if we are not given a neutral venue, we will not play the World Cup.

He said that if the Indian team does not come to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup, then the World Cup matches will also be held under the hybrid model.

He said that riots are going on in India too but cricket has never stopped, India has no security problem in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan’s World Cup matches should be held under the hybrid model, Pakistan’s World Cup matches should be held in Bangladesh in the hybrid model.

He said that a neutral venue is not among our priorities, we want a share in the gate money of the tournament.

Najam Sethi said that if the BCCI prevents other teams from playing in Pakistan on political grounds, then the Asian Cricket Council cannot function.

He said that at the Asian Cricket Council meeting in Bahrain, Jayshaw had asked the rest of the teams to play in Pakistan, none of the teams had objected to playing in Pakistan.

Najam Sethi said that India’s bridge, basketball, blind cricket team can come to Pakistan, so why not the cricket team?

He said that the letter to the ACC of Sri Lanka does not matter, we visited Sri Lanka when there were bomb blasts, we are always ready to visit Sri Lanka.