Najam Sethi withdraws from PCB chairmanship contest

Peshawar (Web Desk) Najam Sethi surprised everyone by announcing his complete withdrawal from the PCB chairmanship race. In his tweet, he announced that he no longer wants to join the race. Najam Sethi was nominated as Chairman PCB last year to replace Rameez Raja for only one year. Since the dissolution of the committee, the competition between Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi was expected for the election of the head of the board. was appointed. This time a competition was expected between them again, but Najam Sethi separated himself from this race and surprised not only those associated with the game but also all his colleagues.

