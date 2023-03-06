Home News Namhae-gun, Germany Village Beer Festival Planning Team launched :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
[남해=뉴시스] Correspondent Cha Yong-hyeon = The planning team for the German Village Beer Festival, the representative festival of Namhae-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, held an inauguration ceremony and began full-fledged activities.

Namhae-gun announced on the 6th that the ‘German Village Beer Festival Planning Team’ was launched at the Namhae Exile Literature Museum on the 3rd.

The planning group is composed of ‘German Village, Neighboring Village, Namhae-gun, and Namhae-gun Tourism and Cultural Foundation’, and the public and private sectors are working together to prepare for the future festival.

In the meantime, the German Village Beer Festival has been held successfully every time, and the national reputation is growing. However, the need for the introduction of new killer content and the formation of a public-private joint promotion system has been continuously raised.

The ‘German Village Beer Festival Planning Team’ will be co-chaired by the director of tourism and economics in Namhae-gun and the president of the Namhae-gun branch of the National Lee Bank Association, and will be composed of a planning cooperation team and a content team.

The practical work will be handled by Namhae County and the Namhae Tourism and Culture Foundation, and a group of experts, advisory committee members, will be appointed to develop festival items that embody German identity well.

At the inauguration meeting on this day, various opinions were exchanged, such as the timing of the beer festival in 2023, the use of shuttle buses by myeon unit, and the activation of participation in nearby villages.

In his greeting, the mayor of Jangchungnam said, “I hope that the launch of the planning team will serve as a stepping stone for the German Village Festival to develop one step further.” .

