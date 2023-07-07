Nan’an City Opens Over 150 Summer Nursery Classes for Employees’ Children

Nan’an City Offers Summer Nursery Classes for Employees’ Children

On the 3rd of this month, the Nan’an City Federation of Trade Unions, in collaboration with the Party Committee and Government of Dock Town and Guanqiao Town, held the opening ceremony for summer nursery classes. The classes were officially launched at Nan’an No. 2 Experimental Primary School, Dock Central Primary School, and Guanqiao Central Primary School.

Additionally, 86 summer nursery classes were also opened on the same day at various other schools including Jinsi Primary School, Xihua Primary School, Zhuyan Primary School, Dongda Primary School, Tangbin Primary School, Nan’an Fifth Primary School, and Shengxin Central Primary School.

Cai Weizhong, vice chairman of the Guanqiao Town Federation of Trade Unions, explained, “This year, we have introduced new courses such as homework guidance, art classes, hip-hop classes, and basketball classes, among others. Our aim is to provide children with appropriate activities that focus on moral, intellectual, physical, aesthetic, and labor-related development. By linking various resources, we hope to enrich the children’s educational experience during the summer and also provide support to families with dual-career workers, economically disadvantaged workers, and single-parent workers.”

It is worth mentioning that the Nan’an City Federation of Trade Unions plans to offer more than 150 summer nursery classes for employees’ children in the city this year. They will provide a wide range of courses, including Nanyin and Gaojia opera, which are intangible cultural heritages of the region, as well as classes on musical instruments like the brass, flute, and ukulele. Additionally, art, calligraphy, dance, science and technology classes such as programming robots and 3D printing, and sports activities including basketball, football, volleyball, and traditional Chinese games like chess and go will also be available. Literary literacy classes on subjects like Chinese characters and poetry will further enrich the education provided. More than 5,000 children of employees will benefit from these classes, as the Federation seeks to optimize their brand project of “summer nursery classes for employees’ children”.

Huang Wenci, vice chairman of the Nan’an City Federation of Trade Unions, stated that the Federation will continue to carry out a series of brand activities, including the golden autumn student aid, after-school services, summer nursery classes for employees’ children, and health lectures.

This initiative by the Nan’an City Federation of Trade Unions is an important step in supporting working families and ensuring that children have access to quality education and care during the summer break.

