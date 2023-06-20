Nanchang junior high school forced poor students to abandon high school entrance examination Baoji junior high school students were diverted and knifed teacher | Chinese high school entrance examination | Enrollment rate | Student diversion

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 20, 2023]The CCP implements the so-called “separation of senior high school entrance examinations”. A middle school in Nanchang used graduation certificates to force poor students to abandon their exams. A female teacher in Baoji City was stabbed and killed by students because she diverted students to vocational schools.

June 17th to 19th is the high school entrance examination time arranged by Jiangxi Province. A parent of a student in Nanchang City broke the news on the Internet. After the high school entrance examination began, he himself learned that his child did not take the test. Threatened, “Don’t apply for the high school entrance examination, we will still give you a graduation certificate. If you apply, you will be issued a graduation certificate after you get more than 290 points in the test. If you don’t pass the test, then wait until the next semester to take the test again, and you will get 290 points in the test. I’ll give you your graduation certificates until you get the marks.”

Screenshots of chats provided by parents show that many students originally wanted to take the senior high school entrance examination, but were later brainwashed by their class teachers, signed to give up the examination, and were “voluntarily” diverted to vocational schools.

Parents denounced that although their children did not perform well, it is the student’s right to take the senior high school entrance examination. “They cannot take this right away.”

The news aroused sympathy from netizens, and the school’s actions were also condemned. Under the pressure of public opinion, the Nanchang Education Bureau issued a circular on the evening of the 18th, confirming that the incident occurred at Wanli Experimental School in Nanchang City, and declared that “the relevant personnel will be held accountable.”

In Baoji City, Shaanxi Province, a middle school boy stabbed a female teacher to death because of a similar operation.

On June 13, according to mainland media reports, on the morning of the 9th, a 15-year-old boy from a middle school in Tuoshi Town, Chencang District, Baoji City entered the office of a female teacher with a fruit knife in his hand. Stabbed the female teacher, the female teacher was sent to the hospital and died, and the student involved was arrested.

A friend of the student who killed the student revealed that the cause of the incident was that a few days before the senior high school entrance examination, the female teacher called the student to the office, advised him not to take the high school entrance examination, and asked him to go to the local Chencang Vocational Education Center to study. He believes that the school and teachers have no right to deprive him of the right to take the middle school entrance examination. He feels that although his grades are not good, he still wants to take the middle school entrance examination to test his true level, and he does not want to go to a vocational school.

A series of students were forced to give up the high school entrance examination, causing public outrage. Many netizens said that schools have no right to deprive students of their right to fight for their own futures because of their “enrolment rate”.

Many people believe that the culprit is the so-called “separation of senior high school entrance examination” system implemented by the CCP. After the CCP ordered the high school entrance examination, only students with good test scores can enter high school, and students with poor test scores can only enter vocational high schools, and it is difficult to take the college entrance examination.

Because of the so-called “diversion of high school entrance examination”, middle schools around the world have illegal operations of “diversion in advance”, that is, students with poor grades are forced not to take the high school entrance examination, and they are directly “voluntarily” diverted to vocational high schools. This can directly improve the participation of the middle school. The “enrolment rate” of students taking the senior high school entrance examination.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Chengyu/Responsible editor: Xu Gengwen)

