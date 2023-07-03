Nanga Parbat: Pakistani climbers trapped due to ‘snowblind’

Pakistan mountaineer Asif Bhatti was at Camp Four today to visit Nanga, where according to Alpine Club Secretary Karar Hydari, he got stuck due to snowblindness.

‘They can neither go up nor come down because they cannot see.’

According to Karar Haidari, ‘I don’t know how they became snow-blind, they are experienced mountaineers.’

‘Perhaps they have taken off their glasses or lost their glasses, causing them to be snow-blind.’

He said that ‘Generally, when a snow-blind person comes down from a height, the vision returns in some time. But this is not the case in every case.’

Pakistani mountaineer Shahruz Kashif has written a message on social media that he wants to go on a mission to rescue Asif Bhatti, if the authorities need his help and they take him to the base camp or higher camp, then he is present.

I would like to enthusiastically volunteer for the Asif Bhatti rescue mission on Nanga Parbat. I kindly request the relevant department to consider transporting me to either the basecamp or even to higher camps for increased involvement. — Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) July 3, 2023

He has also requested PIA for an emergency flight to Skardu to go to Nanga Parbat.

If I am granted an urgent booking, I shall set off for Skardu first and then proceed towards Nanga Parbat, Inshallah. I kindly request @Official_PIA to kindly prioritize my ticket and make the necessary arrangements. — Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) July 3, 2023

Mountaineer Naila Kayani has summited Nanga Parbat a day ago, she wrote on her Instagram that Pakistan Army helicopter Shamshali will drop the acclimatized climbers to Camp Two of Nanga Parbat, which is at an altitude of 6000 meters. . From where rescuers will climb up to Camp Four.’

Karar Haidari said that ‘the helicopter cannot fly at such a height on the mountains. Asif Bhatti is currently at Camp Four, which is 7,500 meters high, from where the Shamshal Karakoram mountaineer team will bring him down to Camp Two, from where a helicopter will bring him down.

During the same adventure, the Spanish mountaineer Powell lost his life after his health worsened at an altitude of 7400 meters.

Alpine Club Secretary General Karr Haidari confirmed his death. While according to the local administration, the Spanish mountaineer suffered a heart attack at the height due to which he could not start.

Nanga Parbat is also known as the ‘killer mountain’ because every season many climbers get trapped in avalanches while climbing there and many die.

Asif Bhatti is a professor by profession in Islamabad and received his degree from Air University.

Asif Bhatti climbed Broad Peak to 7950 meters in July last year but could not summit due to bad weather.

Apart from this, he has climbed many mountains of 5000 meters and 6000 meters.

What is snow blindness?

At high altitude, the strong rays of the sun, when falling on the white snow, can damage the eyes and affect the vision, causing temporary loss of vision. Just as ultraviolet rays burn the upper layer of the skin, if the eyes are not protected by wearing glasses, the retina is damaged, due to which the eyes become cloudy and cannot see.

Vision usually returns within 24 to 48 hours of coming down from altitude.

