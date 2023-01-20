Nanhu District held the 2022 Secretary’s Grassroots Party Building and Talent Work Debriefing Review Meeting



Yesterday afternoon, Nanhu District held the 2022 Secretary’s Grassroots Party Construction and Talent Work Reporting Review Meeting. District Party Secretary Shao Panfeng presided over the meeting. District leaders Chen Qunwei, Wu Jian, Zhang Jian, Fan Guoliang, Chen Jianping, Qian Xiaodong, Cao Jiandi, Huang Jian, Chen Guangzhen attended the meeting, and relevant leaders of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

At the meeting, the secretary of the party committee and party working committee of each town (street) in Nanhu District and the secretary of the party committee (party group) of the District Federation of Industry and Commerce, the District Education and Sports Bureau, the District Economic and Information Business Bureau, and the District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau discussed the situation of party building and talent work in the past year. After debriefing and accepting comments, the relevant person in charge of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee made a comment speech, and Shao Panfeng made comments and put forward relevant requirements on behalf of the district committee.

Shao Panfeng pointed out that last year, the grassroots party building and talent work in Nanhu District showed a good trend of “focusing on the center, serving the overall situation, steadily improving quality, and overall leapfrogging”. This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the first year to strive for high-quality development and construction of a common prosperity demonstration area in Nanhu District. Facing the new situation and new tasks, he asked all entities and departments to sum up experience, Learn from each other and improve together, and do a good job in grassroots party building and talent work with the courage of self-revolution and the spirit of pioneering and innovation.

Shao Panfeng pointed out that grasping grass-roots party building and talent work is an important test for party secretaries at all levels to improve their political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. For Nanhu District, the key to doing all the work is to do a good job at the grass-roots level Party building and talent work. It is necessary to deepen ideological understanding, focus on party building and gather talents from a higher position, effectively enhance the ideological consciousness of using party building and talents to serve the overall situation of the center, and earnestly enhance the sense of responsibility to make up for the shortcomings of party building and talents; In terms of the system and mechanism of talent work, we must keep upright and innovate, and strive to achieve benchmark reform results; we must continue to consolidate the momentum of cadres who are striving to be the first, and have a clean and upright style. , It is also the orientation of the largest resources.

Shao Panfeng requested that it is necessary to highlight the actual results of hard work, strengthen the party building and promote development with greater efforts, strengthen the main responsibility, adhere to the clear direction of focusing on the grassroots, and build the grassroots party organizations into a strong battle fortress that effectively realizes the party’s leadership; direction, make good use of the working method of “grasping the two ends and promoting the middle”, and promote the overall progress of grassroots party building; strengthen the three teams of grassroots party organization secretaries, party members, and community workers, and implement the “red roots” strong foundation project and the “hundred Counties strive for creation, ten thousand villages are excellent” project, promote the overall progress of grassroots party building, and lead high-quality development with high-quality party building.

Shao Panfeng emphasized that talents are the basic support and key element of a local reform and development. It is necessary to broaden the horizons of talent recruitment and continuously promote the deep integration of various talents with Nanhu’s economic and social development. It is necessary to improve the structure of the party’s management of talents, continue to deepen the responsibility system for “top leaders” to grasp talents, and build a talent pool in various fields; gather talents, introduce intelligence and optimize the ecology, and focus on “project chains”, “policy chains” and “service chains” The key is to discover and provide services in peacetime, give full play to the advantages of talents, build “two main platforms” with stronger support, and push grassroots party building and talent work to a new level.