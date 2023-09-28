Nanhu District Holds District-Wide Leading Cadre Meeting to Implement Xi Jinping’s Speech

Nanhu District in Zhejiang Province recently held a district-wide meeting of leading cadres to discuss and study the important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Zhejiang. The meeting aimed to promote the implementation of Xi Jinping’s speech and gather the necessary resources to accelerate the construction of the “Two Main Platforms” and promote common prosperity and Chinese-style modernization.

The meeting was presided over by District Party Secretary Shao Panfeng, who delivered a speech emphasizing the significance of Xi Jinping’s visit to Zhejiang and the guidance it provides for Nanhu District’s development. Shao emphasized the need for deep understanding and implementation of Xi Jinping’s directives and urged cadres to be loyal to the core and enhance their political consciousness.

Shao highlighted the importance of being the first to demonstrate and excel in implementing Xi Jinping’s vision. He urged cadres to focus on new missions and requirements put forward by the General Secretary, such as promoting high-quality development, creating distinct identities, stimulating driving forces, and preserving cultural heritage. Shao encouraged cadres to explore new paths to prosperity, to pioneer scientific and technological innovations, and to set an example in party building.

Shao also stressed the need for in-depth study, widespread publicity, and strong implementation of Xi Jinping’s important speech. He called for comprehensive and systematic study of the speech, deep dissemination to unite everyone’s efforts, and the development of new practical strategies to maintain a leading position.

Furthermore, Shao urged cadres to accelerate their efforts and increase the pressure to achieve practical results. With the third quarter coming to an end and the year-end approaching, he emphasized the need for hard work and a sprint to meet targets. He also called for proper arrangements to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, as well as to ensure the smooth running of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The meeting concluded with the determination to implement Xi Jinping’s vision and promote the rapid rise of Nanhu District. The district leaders and cadres vowed to carry out their responsibilities and contribute to the realization of the “Eighth Eighth Strategy” and the overall development of the province and the country.

Nanhu District remains committed to achieving high-quality development and setting an example in implementing Xi Jinping’s important speeches. With the guidance provided by the recent meeting, the district aims to make significant progress in promoting common prosperity and Chinese-style modernization.

