Nanhu District Takes Measures to Regulate Street Decoration and Enhance City Environment

Nanhu District Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau recently implemented measures to address the issues arising from store renovations and street decorations. These measures aim to improve the cleanliness and appearance of the city, while ensuring the convenience and safety of pedestrians.

One of the key measures taken by the bureau is an early intervention and prevention approach. Merchants are visited and educated about the importance of maintaining a clean construction site, including cleaning up decoration waste and setting up fences for safety purposes. The bureau emphasizes the responsibility of the merchants in maintaining a clean city environment.

Inspections are another important aspect of the bureau’s strategy. Road surfaces are regularly inspected to identify any instances of unauthorized road occupation or the accumulation of decoration materials. If such violations are found, the bureau takes immediate action to stop the activities and informs the merchants about the regulations regarding store decoration and waste disposal. Additionally, merchants are guided on the proper procedures for store signs and road occupation approval.

To ensure long-term results, the bureau also implements thorough supervision and clean-up measures. A schedule is established to monitor the progress of store renovations, and the remaining decoration materials and construction waste are promptly cleaned up by the merchants. For those who fail to comply with the clean-up requirements, the bureau will enforce administrative penalties in accordance with the law.

These measures by the Nanhu District Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau aim to regulate and improve the street decoration practices, ultimately creating a clean and beautiful city environment for the residents.

