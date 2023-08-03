Nanhu New District Celebrates “August 1st” Army Day with Retired Soldiers in Xiangzhou Famous Capital Community

Nanhu New District, Yueyang City, Qiusuo Street, Hupan Community, recalling the past and talking about the beautiful life of the present, Xiangzhou Famous Capital Community Celebrating the “August 1st” Symposium

Gold and iron horses travel thousands of miles, and soldiers shine on the battlefield. Retired soldiers are not only the precious wealth of the party and the country, but also an indispensable and important force for community construction. To celebrate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, on the morning of July 29, the Party Branch of Xiangzhou Mingdu Community in Hupan Community invited Qiusuo Street Veterans Affairs Station and Hupan Community to participate in the “August 1st” symposium held by the Party Branch of the community. Greet the arrival of the “August 1st” Army Day.

At the symposium, Tan Dihua, secretary of the Party branch of the community, first expressed holiday greetings and blessings to the veterans present at the meeting, and then reported to everyone the work and problems of the Party branch of the community in the first half of the year and the next work plan. I would like to express my gratitude to the soldiers for their fine traditions and their outstanding contributions to social development and community construction with their original mission.

(Picture: Tan Dihua, Secretary of the Party Branch of Xiangzhou Mingdu Community, made a speech at the meeting)

After listening to Secretary Tan’s work report, the veterans participating in the meeting had a heated discussion. Everyone spoke freely. The veterans reviewed the glorious history of the troops they belonged to and all the unforgettable experiences in the troops. At the same time, everyone expressed that they should continue to support and cooperate with various tasks in the community based on their jobs, and offer advice and suggestions for the construction of the community.

(Picture: The Office of the Owners Committee of the Famous City of Xiangzhou held a heated discussion on the arrival of the “August 1st” Army Day)

Through this event, a good communication platform was built for veterans, which further shortened the distance between the party branch of the community and the veterans, enhanced everyone’s feelings, and enriched each other’s lives. In the next step, the general party branch of the lakeside community will take “party building +” as the guide, and always adhere to the glorious tradition of supporting the army and giving priority to the family, so that the retired soldiers in the jurisdiction will have a sense of belonging, honor and gain. Retirement will not fade, and the retired soldiers have expressed that they will continue to carry forward the fine traditions and style of the army in the future, give full play to their own advantages in community construction and development, and contribute to the construction of the community together.

(First trial: Xiong Boyu Second trial: Deng Wangjun Third trial: Shi Wei)

