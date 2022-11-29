On the afternoon of November 28, Nanjing’s emergency command system for epidemic prevention and control held a video spot adjustment meeting to deploy epidemic disposal and prevention and control work. Han Liming, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech, and Mayor Xia Xinmin made specific arrangements.

The meeting pointed out that through the hard work of the whole city over the past few days, the epidemic related to Metro Line 3 has basically been effectively controlled, but there are still mixed positive detections in the society, and the risk of hidden transmission has not yet bottomed out. Mainly imported from abroad, the situation is still grim and complicated. Persistence is victory, and persistence is sure to win. The whole city must stay awake, boost confidence, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, based on prevention, early and fast, so as to achieve a strict closed loop to prevent input, consolidate positions to prevent rebound, and comprehensively screen and prevent concealment , block the hidden spread in one go, accelerate the realization of social zero, and continue to consolidate and stabilize the prevention and control situation.

The meeting emphasized that policy implementation should be more precise. Conscientiously study and grasp the requirements of the ninth edition, twenty articles, and related detailed rules and guidelines, so as to achieve accurate understanding, precise implementation, and compliance with laws and regulations, and resolutely prevent the two tendencies of layer-by-layer increase and random reduction, without out of shape, without deviation, and continuous improvement The accuracy and effectiveness of various measures, strive to control the epidemic to the smallest extent at the lowest cost in the shortest time, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. The delineation of risk areas must be scientific and precise, and temporary management and control must be quickly closed and released, so as to minimize unnecessary personnel management and control in the area. Prevention and control measures should be more pragmatic. The importation of external defense is the top priority, and the control of key groups such as personnel returning to Nanjing, especially those who assist in investigations from other places, personnel returning to Nanjing from risky areas, and immigration personnel, must be strictly closed-loop, information reporting, “landing inspection + 3 inspections in 3 days” , “four must not” and other prevention and control requirements must be strictly implemented. Carry out high-quality and efficient centralized screening of social risks, increase the intensity of nucleic acid inspections, conduct “review” on key scenarios and risk personnel, and strictly prevent hidden transmission. Service guarantee should be warmer. Always adhere to the people-centered approach, do a good job in response to the demands of the masses, service guarantees, and emotional counseling, effectively guarantee the life and medical needs of quarantined personnel, and pay special attention to groups with special difficulties. Unimpeded “green channels” such as seeking medical advice, emergency avoidance, fire rescue, etc., strengthening emergency management and protection for groups such as express delivery and food delivery, and ensuring the orderly operation of the city. Assist colleges and universities in Nanjing to ensure the service of students in school, and set up a special class to do a good job in the orderly return and health management of Nanjing college students from other places. Caring for truck drivers to ensure the stability of the enterprise’s industrial chain and supply chain. Strengthen medical resources such as square cabin hospitals, anti-epidemic forces, and reserves of living materials, and increase overall city-wide deployment efforts to give full play to benefits in case of emergencies. Do a good job of keeping warm and cold for frontline anti-epidemic personnel. Group defense and group control are more normal. Continue to mobilize the masses extensively, rely closely on the masses, coordinate the public opinion and social sentiment of the epidemic, strengthen policy publicity and interpretation, and guide every citizen to be the first person responsible for their own health and a strong guardian of urban safety. Adhere to moving the gate forward and the center of gravity downward, continue to consolidate the grassroots foundation and community defense lines, adhere to various normalized epidemic prevention and control measures to form a habit, implement them to form a system, and gather a strong joint force to fight the epidemic. (Reporter Zou Wei and Wang Can)