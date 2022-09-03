Since the beginning of this year, Nanjing has completed a total of 207 major provincial and municipal projects

Grasp the completion of construction, promote production, stabilize growth and add momentum

Recently, the Tianyin Health Innovation Park project in Jiangning High-tech Zone, undertaken by China Railway Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., has begun to take shape. As a major project in Nanjing, Tianyin Health Innovation Park has a total construction area of ​​about 571,000 square meters. After the project is completed, it will vigorously introduce upstream and downstream industries to promote the optimization of the medical and health industry chain.Correspondent Cao Bin, Nanjing Daily/Zijinshan News reporter Feng Peng

□Nanjing Daily/Purple Mountain News reporter Wang Jian

Correspondent Ning Faxuan

Concentrate on the completion of construction to promote production, and go all out to stabilize growth and add momentum.

On September 2, Nanjing held an on-site observation of major projects to promote high-quality development and the completion of major projects. 207 provincial and municipal three-level major projects participated in the completion activities, forming a strong support for striving to achieve the annual economic and social development goals. The on-site observation activity of major projects to promote high-quality development that day was the second one this year.

Fight in golden autumn

Major projects in various sectors are fighting fiercely in the “General War”

Major projects are the “ballast stones” that stabilize the broader economic market. With the opening of September, the golden autumn is approaching, fighting for the economy, promoting replenishment, and recovering quickly, the major projects in Nanjing’s various sectors are fighting fiercely in the “big battle”.

The on-site observation team was divided into two groups to observe the progress of major projects in Xuanwu District, Nanjing Gulou District, Lishui District, Qinhuai District, Jianye District and Yuhuatai District.

In the Landsea Green Ecological Center located in Xuanwu District, the park is adopting green and low-carbon building technology and standard construction to help save energy and reduce carbon, and strive to achieve carbon neutrality.

In the project of CITIC Pacific Headquarters Base located in Gulou District, Nanjing, various infrastructure works are in progress. The person in charge of the site said that the project will be built into a headquarters base integrating functions such as business office, financial technology innovation, and business life, forming a “siphon effect” with the characteristics of “innovation + aggregation”.

Located in Lishui District, the circuit board automatic production line project with an annual output of 480,000 square meters is invested and constructed by Jiangsu Benchuan Intelligent Circuit Technology Co., Ltd. The company is the 100th domestic listed company in Nanjing and the second “local” listed company in Lishui. Its products are mainly sold to the United States, Europe, Australia and other places.

The Nanjing Longdian Huaxin high-performance ultra-thin copper foil material project, also located in Lishui District, was invested and constructed by Nanjing Longxin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Longdian Huaxin Group. The main customers of core products include LG Chem, Samsung SDI, CATL, BYD, SK and other well-known domestic and foreign companies.

The Nanjing Bank Consumer Finance Center project located in Qinhuai District is tailored to the needs and functions of the project in the collection, planning, design, construction, decoration and other links, and simultaneously drives the renovation of cultural preservation buildings.

Plots A and B of the Xiaomi Group East China Headquarters Project in Jianye District are expected to be completed and delivered by the end of 2023. After completion, it is expected that 5,000 people will be stationed in the office. It will become the largest R&D center in the country other than Xiaomi’s Beijing headquarters. Xiaomi Nanjing Company was selected as a Nanjing headquarters enterprise in 2019 and a Nanjing gazelle enterprise in 2021, and has gathered 21 Xiaomi ecological chain enterprises.

The first phase project of ZTE Nanjing 3rd District, located in Yuhuatai District, is scheduled to be put into use in October this year, and it is estimated that about 5,200 people will be stationed in the first phase. ZTE is the world‘s leading provider of integrated communications and information solutions. Founded in 1985, ZTE is listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen. Its business covers more than 160 countries and regions, serving more than a quarter of the world‘s population. A bright future with trust everywhere”.

take the lead

207 major provincial and municipal projects have been completed this year

Major projects lead large investment and drive great development, and are the “strong support” of “bravely taking the lead”.

On September 2, the city’s major project completion activities were held at the site of Nanjing Longdian Huaxin’s high-performance ultra-thin copper foil material project. Huang Hui, director of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, introduced the city’s completed projects.

Since the beginning of this year, Nanjing has always regarded the completion and commissioning of major projects as the driving force for stabilizing economic growth and expanding effective investment. A total of 207 major projects at the provincial and urban levels have been completed. The total investment of this batch of completed projects reached 207.2 billion yuan, and the annual investment was 56.37 billion yuan, accounting for 14.5% of the city’s current fixed asset investment, the highest in recent years.

In terms of investment, there are 3 projects with a total investment of more than 10 billion yuan, accounting for 24.9% of the investment; 30 projects of 1 billion to 10 billion yuan, accounting for 45.9% of the investment, and have become the main force of major projects in Nanjing; 1 billion There are 174 projects below RMB 10,000, accounting for 29.2% of the investment. Among them, Jiangning District, Pukou District and Lishui District have more investment in completed projects, accounting for 17.8%, 14.6% and 14.5% respectively; the largest number of completed projects are Jiangbei New District, Jiangning District, Qixia District and Pukou District. and Liuhe District.

From the perspective of industry, among this batch of projects, there are 29 scientific and technological innovation projects, 130 advanced manufacturing projects, 45 modern service industry projects, and 3 agricultural projects. Among them, advanced manufacturing projects accounted for the most, accounting for 62.8%. At the same time, the total number of completed projects involving the “2+2+2+X” innovative industrial system reached 114. In addition to major projects in the fields of headquarters economy, financial business and other fields, the number of projects accounted for 72%, which fully reflects the recent years. Come to the results of the city’s industrial structure optimization and upgrading.

According to reports, with the continuous optimization of Nanjing’s business environment, most of the projects will be put into production immediately after completion. According to preliminary statistics, this batch of completed projects will complete an output value and operating income of 50.42 billion yuan within this year, resulting in a GDP increment of about 10 billion yuan, a new tax contribution of 2.69 billion yuan, and 33,000 new jobs. It has fulfilled Nanjing’s responsibility as the leader. After the project is stabilized and operated at full capacity, it is expected that starting from next year, the annual output value and operating income will be 196.7 billion yuan, the tax contribution will be 14 billion yuan, and 60,000 new jobs will be created. Next year, the city’s GDP will increase by 1 to 2 percent.

The reporter learned that behind the 207 completed projects, the scientific coordination of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, the efficient promotion of various districts and departments, and the hard work of the project units. Especially during the epidemic, the whole city has introduced a series of targeted measures or measures in terms of construction site management, personnel and material scheduling, earthwork transportation, and comprehensive coordination. With the joint efforts of everyone, the average construction period of three types of projects of more than 10 billion yuan, 1 billion to 10 billion yuan, and less than 1 billion yuan has been shortened by 4 months, 2 months, and 5 months respectively compared with the same period last year. Investment to reach production has played a positive role.

According to reports, at present, precise efforts to expand effective investment is an important guarantee for stabilizing the economic market. The Municipal Development and Reform Commission, together with all districts and departments, will continue to fully serve the completed projects, help enterprises to further improve various preparations and guarantees for production and operation, and strive to enable enterprises to form production capacity in the shortest possible time, reach the established production load, and jointly grasp the completion and promote production. , and jointly stabilize growth and add momentum.

The representative of the completed project unit and the person in charge of the Longdian Huaxin project said: “The project has received strong support from Nanjing City and Lishui District from the start of construction to the smooth production. The pragmatic work style, efficient work efficiency and good service awareness of government departments, Support the project to land and take root here to achieve high-quality development. We will use more enthusiasm and more effective measures to ensure the smooth progress of the project and make new contributions to the economic and social development of Nanjing.”

promote development

A number of major project promotion and service outstanding stars were praised

After the completion activities, the participants will return to the meeting by car.

The meeting informed the provincial and municipal major project construction, investment promotion results, industrial development, business development and the next step, and announced the results of the selection of “Excellent Star for Quality and Efficiency Improvement of Major Projects” in various districts and “Excellent Star for Service Reform and Innovation in Major Projects” in various districts. Jiangning District and Jianye District were awarded the “Excellent Star for Promoting Quality and Efficiency Improvement of Major Projects”. The winners of “Excellent Star for Service Reform and Innovation in Major Projects” are: Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment and Municipal Bureau of Greening and Gardening.

From January to July, the city’s 36 provincial-level major projects completed an investment of 35.008 billion yuan, accounting for 69.9% of the annual planned investment, and the progress was 11.6 percentage points out of sequence. 12 of the 15 newly started projects have been started, with an operating rate of 80%.

In 417 major municipal projects, the investment of 146.252 billion yuan was completed from January to July, accounting for 62.6% of the annual planned investment, and the progress was 4.3 percentage points out of sequence.

119 of the 134 newly started projects have been started, with an operating rate of 88.8%.

From the perspective of industrial projects, 316 major municipal industrial projects have completed an investment of 108.589 billion yuan from January to July, accounting for 65.5% of the annual planned investment. Among them, scientific and technological innovation projects completed 67.5% of the annual planned investment, advanced manufacturing projects completed 65.0% of the annual planned investment, modern service industry projects completed 65.4% of the annual planned investment, and modern agricultural projects completed 80.0% of the annual planned investment.

In the next step, Nanjing City will comprehensively promote the implementation of the ten major activities of “Concentrate on the Golden Autumn, Bravely Take the Lead to Promote Development”, strive to fight the economy, promote replenishment, and recover quickly, anchor the annual goal, and strive for the best results. All departments at all levels will adhere to the concept of “project is king”, maintain the momentum of focusing on large projects, focus on effective investment, accelerate the construction of major provincial and municipal projects, and inject a steady stream of kinetic energy into high-quality development; keep an eye on work Goals and timing nodes, speed up the cracking of the blocking points of project construction, strengthen the guarantee of various elements, realize the concentration of power to the project, the concentration of resources to the project, and the force of the policy to the project, to ensure that the project is completed, put into use, and effective; Optimize the business environment, vigorously attract projects, and form a good momentum of rolling development.