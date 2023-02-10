Rule of Law Daily all-media reporter Rosasha correspondent Ning Zhengfa

On February 10, the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee Political and Legal Work Conference was held. The meeting conscientiously implemented the spirit of the Central Committee, Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee Political and Legal Work Conference, the 5th Plenary Session of the 15th Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, and the Municipal Party Committee Economic Work Conference, conveyed and studied the clear requirements put forward by Secretary Han Liming of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee to do a good job in the city’s legal work, Summarize the work, analyze the situation, and study and deploy the municipal legal work in 2023 and the period to come. Xu Jinhui, member of the Standing Committee of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Zheng Yueqi, member of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Nanjing Municipal People’s Congress, Li Houlong, president of the Nanjing Intermediate People’s Court, and Xiong Yi, chief prosecutor of the Nanjing Municipal People’s Procuratorate, attended the meeting. Chang Heping, deputy mayor of Nanjing and director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, presided over the meeting.

Xu Jinhui pointed out in his speech that in 2022, the entire municipal legal front will perform its duties loyally, take the initiative, and overcome difficulties in various tasks such as preventing risks, ensuring safety, maintaining stability, and promoting development. A series of long-term mechanisms and distinctive highlights , Innovative brands have been continuously launched, and new progress has been made in various tasks. The sense of security of the people in the city has reached 99.23%, and the people’s satisfaction rate with political and legal organs and political and legal teams has reached 95.37%.

Xu Jinhui requested that all municipal and legal organs should deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenances”, adhere to the party’s absolute leadership over political and legal work, firmly Firmly grasp the general goal of striving to promote the modernization of political and legal work in the new era and new journey, take the party’s political construction as the guide, take the comprehensive law-based governance of the city as the guarantee, and take the maintenance of national security as the first priority, and make every effort to maintain national political security, ensure overall social stability, and promote Social fairness and justice, and the responsibility and mission of ensuring that the people live and work in peace and contentment provide a strong political and legal guarantee for promoting the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Nanjing to a higher level.

Xu Jinhui emphasized that all municipal and legal agencies should be good at using scientific methods of political and legal work, focus on promoting macro-, medium-, and micro-level policies, focus on improving the mechanism of maintaining stability, creating stability, and building stability, and strive to create a pattern of joint construction, governance and sharing, and focus on strengthening the transition from emergency to wartime. Efforts should be made to increase the intensity of supervision, inspection and supervision, and strive to carry forward the style of thinking and daring to do good.

Xu Jinhui requested that the action of “escorting development and contributing” should be carried out around promoting the formation of high-quality development of regional growth poles, and striving to be the leader in serving and guaranteeing Nanjing’s pursuit of becoming a Chinese-style modern city practice. Focusing on resolutely implementing the overall national security concept, we must carry out the action of “actively creating stability and ensuring security”, and strive to be the first in promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities. It is necessary to focus on building a higher level of safe Nanjing, carry out the action of “strengthening the foundation, improving quality and promoting good governance”, and strive to be the first in accelerating the modernization of social governance in the city. Focusing on shaping new momentum for the modernization of political and legal work, we must carry out the “deepening reform and seeking innovation” action, and strive to be the first in improving the quality, efficiency and credibility of law enforcement and justice. It is necessary to focus on the implementation of the general requirements of the party building in the new era, carry out the action of “strengthening the police, strengthening the ability and improving the style of work”, and striving to be the first in building a high-quality political and legal army that can bear heavy responsibilities. It is necessary to focus on giving full play to the functions and roles of the political and legal committee of the party committee, carry out the action of “regularization and strong leadership”, and strive to be the first in leading and promoting the modernization of political and legal work.

At the meeting, the Nanjing Intermediate People’s Court, the Municipal Procuratorate, the Municipal Public Security Bureau, the Municipal Judicial Bureau, the Political and Legal Committee of the Gulou District Committee, and the Political and Legal Committee of the Gaochun District Committee made exchange speeches. The meeting was held in the form of video conference, and each district and Jiangbei New District set up branch venues. At the meeting, the announcement commended the city’s “Top Ten Political and Legal Units” and “Excellent Political and Legal Officers” in 2022 and “Excellent Street and Town Political and Legal Committee Members” in 2021-2022.