Nanjing traffic lights are too popular. Netizens: It seems to have turned on special effects

The traffic lights in Nanjing are too popular. Netizens: It seems that special effects have been turned on.

Recently, the “traffic lights” in Nanjing suddenly became popular because they were too big, but many foreign tourists who came to Nanjing were amazed, and bluntly said that the traffic lights seemed to have “big head effects”.

After the video was uploaded on the Internet, it also caused heated discussions. Many netizens said that the signal lights in Nanjing are much larger than those in other cities.

A netizen who went to school in Nanjing also said: “When I study in Nanjing, every time I go home during the holidays, I will suspect that the traffic lights in my hometown have ‘shrunk’.”

According to the Nanjing traffic control department, Nanjing signal lights are installed in accordance with the maximum upper limit size in the national standard, and all LED lights are used, which are not only large but also bright. At the same time, Nanjing is also the first city in the country to use the countdown display of signal lights, and the display also belongs to the “large size” in the national standard.

