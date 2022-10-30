[Epoch Times, October 30, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Fang Xiao) A fire broke out in the largest Jinsheng department store in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, and the scene was ablaze. The fire burned for more than 10 hours and was not extinguished until late at night. The cause of the fire is unknown. Citizens said that the fire was very big, and the merchants watched their stores disappear. One of the merchants’ large amount of Maotai was completely burned.

“Metropolitan Express” reported on the 29th that at about 10:00 a.m. that day, a fire suddenly ignited in the Jinsheng Department Store in Nanjing.

Orange Persimmon Interactive, a financial media platform owned by Hangzhou Daily, reported that the fire burned for nearly 12 hours and was still burning.

Mr. Li, a resident of Nanjing, said, “Jinsheng has several stores in Nanjing. The shopping mall that caught fire was the central store of Jinsheng Department Store.”

Regarding the cause of the fire, Mr. Li said, “There are many theories at present, but the most popular one is that a restaurant on the second floor caught fire. The fire in the oil fume pipe kept burning upwards, and the fire was so great that it was difficult to control, and the merchants watched helplessly. The store was burnt down.

“A boss who is a wholesaler of wedding supplies suffered heavy losses. The 3,000-square-meter store on the 5th floor burned down.”

“There is another piece of Maotai liquor stored in a large amount. All of them are gone. They can only watch it downstairs. Many shop owners are anxious.”

Citizen Mr. Wang said, “The largest and longest-running department stores in Nanjing are the Jinsheng and Huanbei wholesale markets. In particular, the Jinsheng Department Store, as everyone in Nanjing knows, is very famous. This fire is so sad!”

Jinsheng’s official information: The central store of Jinsheng Department Store was restructured from the former Nanjing No. 1 Construction and Installation Company and joined the Jinsheng Group. It was rebuilt and expanded on the original site of the office. In May 2008, it was officially completed and opened to the public.

Jinsheng Department Store Central Store is located in the prime area of ​​Nanjing Central Gate, with 5 floors in the main building, 4 floors in the auxiliary building, 4 shared halls, 28 escalators, and nearly 1,000 independent shops. The main building of the store covers 30 categories and more than 50,000 kinds of commodities.

The venue has the largest square for home furnishing, tourism and handicrafts, and the most active square for baby products. Among them, the Soft Home Decoration Plaza is the largest and comprehensive daily necessities department store. Apparel Plaza is the most professional down jacket store.

On October 30, the Nanjing Fire Rescue Detachment reported that the fire in the Jinsheng Department Store was extinguished in the early morning of the 30th, and no casualties were caused. The cause of the fire is under further investigation.

The report also stated that the building that caught fire had a large volume, a large fire load and a complex internal structure.

Photos circulating on the Internet show that a large number of people are still queuing for nucleic acid testing dozens of meters away from the fire scene in the Jinsheng Department Store in Nanjing.

Some netizens marveled that the thick smoke from the fire floated overhead, but everyone still waited for nucleic acid testing as usual, “really convinced”.

Some netizens wrote a poem: Nucleic acid testing is the first thing in everything, and the fire is burning like a breeze. Xia Ying’s Drum Tower can’t be settled, half the city is silent and half the city is smoke.

