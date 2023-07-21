Home » Nanjing’s Zhangwa Village: A Prosperous Pearl Among Jiangsu Province’s Characteristic Rural Villages
Nanjing’s Zhangwa Village: A Prosperous Pearl Among Jiangsu Province’s Characteristic Rural Villages

Nanjing, China – The latest batch of characteristic pastoral villages in Jiangsu Province has been announced, with eight villages in Nanjing making the prestigious list. The selected villages are spread across five districts, including Pukou, Gaochun, and Liuhe. This announcement brings the total number of “Jiangsu Province Characteristic Rural Villages” in the city to 65.

One standout village is Shuangdun Village, within the Liuhe District, which is home to the Zhangwa Group. This village has created a stunning landscape painting titled “Ancient Water Zhangwa, Drunk and Beautiful Painting Township”. Visitors can marvel at the picturesque scenery, with houses harmoniously nestled amongst rolling tea trees on the hillside. The village has undergone extensive road improvements, ensuring every household has access to the road network, and road lighting provides full coverage. These enhancements have significantly improved the infrastructure, making production, everyday life, and travel smoother for villagers.

The Zhangwa Group takes pride in merging traditional elements with a modern touch. The village successfully preserves and utilizes its historical features, such as ancient trees, springs, and wells. Additionally, bricks, tiles, and farm tools are creatively repurposed, giving Zhangwa village a nostalgic charm.

Recognized as one of the birthplaces of “Yeshan Peasant Painting”, Zhangwa village has further promoted and celebrated farming culture through the transformation of the Zhangwa Peasant Painting Creation Center and the Peasant Painting Cultural Wall. This commitment not only showcases the village’s cultural heritage but also establishes Zhangwa as the hometown of painting, solidifying its unique identity.

Nanjing has been actively prioritizing the creation of provincial-level characteristic pastoral villages in recent years. The focus has been on building beautiful and livable villages, with an emphasis on creating watery and green environments. As a result, the rural living conditions in Nanjing have significantly improved, with notable progress made in developing ecologically sustainable and visually appealing villages.

The city has set an ambitious goal for itself: to construct 100 provincial-level characteristic pastoral villages by the end of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. The aim is to connect these villages strategically, creating cohesive rural communities and serving as realistic models for rural revitalization.

The efforts to create characteristic pastoral villages in Nanjing highlight the city’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage, promoting sustainable development, and improving the quality of life for rural residents. With the addition of eight new villages to the list, Nanjing continues to demonstrate its dedication to creating vibrant and prosperous rural communities.

