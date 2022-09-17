Nankai University responds to the explosion of the professor’s self-deprecating resume: the school written by the teacher will not interfere – People – cnBeta.COM

recently, Some netizens found that the resume of Professor Hu Jinniu, a professor at the School of Physics of Nankai University, was a bit interesting: introduce a long list of his academic and research experience, and supplementary explanations (mainly because he could not find a job at the time); Introduce the journals in which you publish your papers, and supplementary explanations (defined as water journals); introduce your own teaching courses, supplementary explanations (often because of the lack of course candidates), the humor between the lines makes many netizens express: I want to choose his course, let He doesn’t stop classes.

When writing about his personal educational experience, because there was a year between his undergraduate graduation and his postgraduate studies, Professor Hu added the sentence “Don’t ask what happened in the middle of the year” as if he was afraid that everyone would not find out; During his academic research experience, he was even more witty. He went abroad to carry out postdoctoral and visiting scholar research, “mainly because he couldn’t find a job at the time”, being a journal reviewer was “pulled in by force”, and serving as a director of the Chinese Society of Nuclear Physics , and even more modestly claiming to be “thanks to the support of the seniors”. This kind of “Versailles”, which wants to promote and suppress, not only subtly demonstrates his professionalism, but also makes people feel the breadth and depth of the Chinese language.

What makes people feel most sincere is Professor Hu’s evaluation of himself. Different from some experts and scholars today, who like to talk about their research in a hysterical and mysterious way, the more people can’t understand the more advanced it is, Professor Hu obviously studies very cutting-edge nuclear physics, but he ridiculed some research directions “experimental comparison”. Less, you can just fool around.” “The current hot (to) is a mess, in fact, it’s all for survival.” Doing scientific research has made the fireworks of a worker, and he has no air of a scientist at all. It is no wonder that many netizens call him a “mouth replacement” for their own Internet.

Nankai University responded that it was written by the teachers themselves, and the school would not interfere.