Nanning citizens enjoy a “refreshing summer” as the morning is slightly cool and the afternoon is not hot – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original title: The morning is slightly cool and the afternoon is not hot. Nanning citizens enjoy “refreshing summer”

The morning is slightly cool, the afternoon is not hot, and the spring is also lingering. In Nanning on the 23rd, the weather was 20°C+, which can be said to be cool and comfortable. On the 24th, everyone can continue to enjoy the comfortable and pleasant weather.

On the 23rd, what clothes did you wear to go out? Have you added clothes?

The combined punch of cold air and rain severely suppressed the temperature. Affected by the combination of cold air cooling and rainfall, at 10 o’clock on the 23rd, the temperature in the whole region was below 30°C, Nanning was only 21°C, and most of northern Guangxi was only a dozen degrees Celsius, and most of the weather was very cool.

The weather of 20℃+ is comfortable and pleasant. Do you like it? On the 24th, continue to enjoy comfortable and pleasant weather.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that from the night of the 23rd to the daytime of the 24th, it will turn cloudy with showers, north to south winds of magnitude 1 to 2, the minimum temperature will be 22°C, and the maximum temperature will be 29°C.

The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory predicts that from the night of the 23rd to the daytime of the 24th, there will be heavy rain, local heavy rain to heavy rain in parts of Beihai, Qinzhou, Fangchenggang, Yulin, Wuzhou, Hezhou, Guigang, Nanning and other cities, and cloudy to cloudy days in other areas. Showers or thunderstorms, local heavy rain.

On the 24th, the highest temperature in the whole region will retreat below the high temperature line of 35 ℃. Around the 25th, the high temperature weather in river valleys will rise again, and the daily maximum temperature will rise to 33~35℃.

In the next two days, there will still be heavy rainfall in Guangxi. The local urban and rural waterlogging, mountain torrents, and geological disasters in eastern Guangxi have a high level of meteorological risk. Please be vigilant and pay attention to prevent heavy rainfall and strong convective weather. It has a relatively large impact on traffic and outdoor activities. Please try to avoid travel or large-scale outdoor activities in disastrous weather. (Reporter Zhao Jinling)