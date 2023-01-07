[Original title]Nanning launched the inhaled new crown vaccination that can be used as a booster shot for people aged 18 and over; citizens can follow the public account of the disease control department to inquire about vaccination information

When citizens are vaccinated with the inhaled new crown vaccine, they hold the nozzle of the atomization cup in their mouth and inhale deeply until there is no mist in the cup

“It feels fast, very convenient, and the taste is a bit sweet.” Yesterday morning, Ms. Peng, a citizen, came to the Maoqiao Community Health Service Center in Qingxiu District to receive the inhaled new crown vaccine. She said that because she didn’t get an injection, she didn’t feel so nervous, and the whole process felt good.

Recently, many cities across the country have launched the inhalation of the new crown vaccine. The reporter learned from the Nanning Municipal Health Commission that Nanning has launched the “inhalation” new crown vaccination. Many citizens are concerned about the specific operation process of the inhaled new crown vaccination. In this regard, the Nanning Center for Disease Control and Prevention responded accordingly.

What is the difference between the inhaled new crown vaccine and the needle vaccine?

The inhaled COVID-19 vaccine was jointly developed by CanSino Biologics and the team of Academician Chen Wei of the Academy of Military Sciences. It is the world‘s first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine independently developed by our country. Oral inhalation, by simulating the process of natural infection with the new coronavirus, stimulates the triple immunity of the mucosa, body fluids, and cells.

Mucosal immunity is the body’s first barrier against the new coronavirus. The inhaled new coronavirus vaccine can effectively stimulate mucosal immunity, which is not available in the current needle new coronavirus vaccine.

Clinical studies on vaccines have shown that on the basis of 2 doses of inactivated COVID-19 vaccines, booster immunization with inhaled COVID-19 vaccines, the level of protective neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant is much higher than that of homologous boosted antibodies .

Who is the inhaled COVID-19 vaccine suitable for?

The current inhaled new crown vaccine can be used for the new crown vaccine booster shot for people 18 years of age and older. The inhaled COVID-19 vaccine is safe and better than the needle-type COVID-19 vaccine, and no serious adverse reactions have been found. It is more recommended for the elderly to boost the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination schedule is as follows:

The first dose of booster immunization: People aged 18 to 59 who have received 2 doses of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine or 1 dose of intramuscular injection of adenovirus vector vaccine can receive a booster dose of inhaled COVID-19 vaccine 6 months later.

Elderly people aged 60 and over who have received 2 doses of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine or 1 dose of intramuscular injection of adenovirus vector vaccine can be boosted with 1 dose of inhaled COVID-19 vaccine after 3 months.

The second dose of booster immunization: on the basis of the first dose of booster immunization, the second dose of booster immunization can be carried out among people with high risk of infection, the elderly over 60 years old, people with serious underlying diseases and people with low immunity Inoculate. The time interval between the second dose and the first dose of booster immunization is more than 6 months.

Those who have received 3 doses of inactivated vaccines can receive 1 dose of CanSino inhaled COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who have received 2 doses of CanSino intramuscular injection of the new crown vaccine can receive 1 dose of CanSino inhaled new crown vaccine.

The inhaled new crown vaccine is not currently used for basic immunization. Where can I get vaccinated?

At present, all counties, districts, and development zones in Nanning City have inhaled COVID-19 vaccines, but the inhaled COVID-19 vaccines are for multiple doses. In order to avoid waste, they are only provided in some vaccination units in each county. “Healthy Nanning” or “Nanning Disease Control” WeChat public account introduces the city’s new crown vaccination sites every week. Citizens can pay attention to inquire about the addresses, service hours, appointment methods, vaccine varieties and consultation telephone numbers of each vaccination site in the city. For more information, you can also make an appointment online or call each vaccination site and the consultation telephone number for the new crown vaccine in each county, and choose the nearest vaccination clinic to go to the vaccination.

How to get the inhaled COVID-19 vaccine?

Exhale once, inhale twice and hold your breath three times: 1. The subject first takes a deep breath (do not exhale into the nebulizer cup). 2. With the nozzle of the atomizing cup in your mouth, inhale deeply until there is no mist in the cup. 3. Hold your breath for more than 5 seconds, then breathe normally, and the vaccination is over. (Reporter Ye Zhen/Wen Song Yankang/Photo)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.