Original title: Nanning police launched a unified operation of public security inspections, publicity and defense in the summer night and arrested 251 current criminal suspects

From July 22 to 24, Nanning Public Security Bureau fully launched a unified action of public security inspection, publicity and prevention in the summer night, and severely cracked down on current illegal and criminal activities. Prevent and resolve hidden safety risks, and make every effort to promote the in-depth development of the “Hundred Days Action” to crack down on public security in summer. During the unified action, the Nanning police arrested 251 current criminal suspects, 8 fugitives, and investigated and dealt with 2,123 traffic violations.

In the unified action, the Nanning police rely on the construction of the social security prevention and control system, in view of the law of social security in summer and the characteristics of illegal crimes at night, adhere to the principle of “focusing on what crimes are prominent, and focusing on rectification where the public security is disordered”, and coordinating the society In general management and control, epidemic prevention and control, security of large-scale events, etc., adhere to the combination of attack and defense, and the combination of special groups, and organize the city’s public security organs to form a strong momentum for public security and rectification and a huge deterrent to crack down on illegal crimes through public warnings, centralized use of police, and precise rectification. .

Nanning police conduct inspections on the road (photographed by Wu Liangyi, a reporter from China Central Broadcasting Network)

