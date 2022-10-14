Nanning Zoo responds to the “irregularity” of animals: Countless experts in the real-life version of Crazy Zoo’s fans reveal the secret

Since November 11, the chimpanzees in Nanning Zoo have become popular on the Internet because of their funny behaviors such as high-fives, jumping, shaking, and throwing turf.

Starting with chimpanzees, netizens have successively released cute videos of animals such as pandas, black bears, and gibbons in the zoo. These animals are either cute or funny.

In the video,A gibbon imitates the movements of the tourists and dances with the tourists, and even the curvature of the arms is imitated vividly; the giant panda plunges into the pool as a whole and keeps rolling and playing, its movements are amazingly agile; there is also a crane that dances with people , The black bear that stretches out its tongue to graze, the macaw that calls “Dad”… “Are there any serious animals in Nanning Zoo?” Some netizens asked the soul.

Some netizens joked, why are the animals in Nanning Zoo doing their own work? Are they going to hit performance too?

Why do chimpanzees behave like this? According to Kong Fanming, the monitor of the third class and senior animal trainer of the Animal Management Section of Nanning Zoo, chimpanzees are the most similar higher animals to humans, and some of their habits are similar to those of humans in childhood. The territorial awareness is very strong, and it also has obvious emotional expressions such as joy, anger, sadness and music, “If you come here to visit, there will also be some uncivilized behaviors, such as yelling and provocation, so that it will high-five, jump, roar, and then put the inside. Throwing things out, it wants to drive away some uncivilized tourists who it thinks are invading its territory.”

As for the “funny” behaviors of animals uploaded by other netizens, Gao Yanhong, a senior engineer at Wuhan Zoo, said that some of these animals’ behaviors are stressful behaviors stimulated by the outside world, such as orangutans throwing turf for tourists, red-crowned cranes spreading their wings and dancing with tourists; some are due to captive breeding Formed stereotyped behaviors, such as elephants swaying from side to side; some are self-care behaviors, such as black bears twisting their buttocks to rub their itch. “Some behaviors have a certain relationship with the animal’s personality. For example, gibbons are more active and will swing around.”

Nanning Zoo urges visitors not to tease animals or throw food or objects during their visit. These uncivilized behaviors may harm animals unintentionally.