Nanning’s Cultural Tourism Market Soars, Earning 7.286 Billion Yuan During Golden Week

The popular Nanning cultural tourism market earned 7.286 billion yuan during the Golden Week

Mid-Autumn Festival meets National Day, an 8-day “enhanced version” of the Golden Week, and Nanning’s cultural tourism market is bursting with vitality and popularity. Yesterday, reporters learned from the Nanning Municipal Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau that according to statistical calculations, during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays in 2023 (September 29-October 6), Nanning received a total of 7.4718 million tourists and achieved tourism revenue of 7.286 billion Yuan.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, Nanning City planned and launched more than 40 special cultural tourism activities and preferential travel measures, and issued cultural tourism consumption coupons for the 2023 Guangxi Cultural Tourism Development Conference to help unleash the potential of cultural tourism consumption.

Driven by multiple factors such as long-distance travel, home visits to relatives, and nearby vacations, the popularity of citizen tourists has reached a new high. Most of them are families traveling with their children and young people traveling together. Specialty tourism such as self-driving tours in surrounding areas, sightseeing and leisure tours in scenic spots, and rural tours have become the main choices for tourists.

Promoted by the opening of the Guinan High-speed Railway and the free expressway during holidays, tourism has become more convenient and efficient, and the cost of travel has been greatly reduced. The tourism market in Wuming, Mashan, and other counties along the route has accelerated its recovery. For example, the Xiaodu scenic spots in Mashan County are crowded with tourists, and the number of tourists in Shuijinshunzhuang, Nongla, and other scenic spots has reached the highest level since 2020.

The urban area is also lively. During the holidays, famous night spots such as “Three Streets and Two Alleys,” Tingzi Night Market, and “Nanning Night” become popular places for tourists. “Nanning Night” was bustling with people enjoying delicious food while watching wonderful performances and experiencing Guangxi folk customs. The Tingzi Wharf Scenic Area Cruise Night Tour and the Dopamine Cloud Market are very popular. On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the “Mid-Autumn Night National Style Carnival” held in the “Old Nanning·Three Streets and Two Alleys” historical and cultural district allowed many citizens and tourists to immerse themselves in the Mid-Autumn Festival folk culture. The Guangxi Museum of Ethnology also launched a series of National Day themed activities called “Drumming and Singing to Celebrate the Birthday.” The wonderful performances of ethnic musical instruments, bronze drum rubbings, and other activities attracted tourists to come and check in. (Zhao Jinling)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

