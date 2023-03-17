The operation of the textile industry is in decline. Nandye (1410) announced on the 17th that its after-tax net profit in 2022 will be 56.58 million yuan, an annual decline of 30.29%. The net profit per share was 0.9 yuan.

Nanran’s board of directors also resolved to distribute a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per share in 2023. Based on Nanran’s closing price of 39.2 yuan on the 17th, the cash yield is 2.04%.

Affected by rising electricity prices, falling capacity utilization rates, and slowing order volume, dyeing and finishing business volumes accounted for more than 30% of Nandye’s revenue. In the past three years, dyeing and finishing business volumes and profitability have declined.

With the changes in the domestic business environment in recent years, not only the labor and environmental protection laws have become stricter, but it is difficult to hire manpower. In addition, the cost of raw materials and energy continues to rise. At the same time, due to the shrinking domestic market, the profit of dyeing and finishing processing has dropped sharply. Therefore, South The dyeing management team decided to withdraw from the dyeing and finishing business when the company’s finances were still sound, and transformed into a real estate leasing business. Nanran has announced on January 19, 2023 that it will lay off the employees of the dyeing and finishing factory.

