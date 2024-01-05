Nantong holds the city’s “Breakthrough Year for Major Projects” mobilization meeting – China Daily

Nantong City Holds Mobilization Meeting for “Year of Breakthroughs in Major Projects”

On January 4, Nantong held a mobilization meeting for the city’s “Year of Breakthroughs in Major Projects” to further create a strong atmosphere of “dragons and tigers competing for projects”, calling on the city to start construction and accelerate at the beginning of the new year, and quickly mobilize investment and attack projects. The war drum sounded the strong voice for breakthroughs, and the practical results of project construction were used to thoroughly implement the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 14th Jiangsu Provincial Committee, the Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee and the deployment of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 13th Municipal Party Committee, with the implementation of major projects Continuous breakthroughs further consolidate the confidence and confidence to take on the leading role.

Wu Xinming, Secretary of the Nantong Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Zhang Tong presided over the meeting. Huang Weidong, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Zhuang Zhongqiu, Executive Deputy Director and Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, attended the meeting. Shen Lei, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, informed the city’s 2023 identification results of high-quality construction projects.

Wu Xinming pointed out that in recent years, Nantong has carried out the “Breakthrough Year of Investment Promotion” activities in depth and continuously optimized the “four mechanisms” of economic work. The number of projects has continued to rise, construction progress has continued to accelerate, output benefits have continued to improve, and the fighting spirit has continued to rise. The construction of major projects shows a good momentum of development. Wu Xinming pointed out that it is necessary to build consensus and strengthen the confidence and determination to promote breakthroughs in major projects. Breakthroughs in major projects are the “hard support” for Nantong to really take the lead, the “condensation core” for opportunities to be realized and transformed, and the “free trump card” for winning competitive advantages. It is necessary to fully realize that the upgrade of the “Breakthrough Year for Investment Promotion” to the “Breakthrough Year for Major Projects” is to further strengthen the confidence and determination to attack major projects and achieve major breakthroughs. After writing the “second half” of the article, we must also continue to work hard on attracting investment, so that more large and good projects will follow, achieve breakthroughs in the entire chain of “attracting and landing, starting construction, and transforming to reach production”, and quickly form Nantong industries. The project construction is like a prairie fire.

Wu Xinming pointed out that it is necessary to focus on the key points and come up with practical and hard measures to promote breakthroughs in major projects. We will make every effort to promote the rapid signing, construction and production of major and major projects that are strategic, leading and supportive, use high-quality projects to explain the “hard truth” of high-quality development, and use the new growth points of the projects to support the creation of high-tech projects in the province. Quality development is an important growth pole. It is necessary to focus on recruitment, take investment promotion as the eternal theme, further clarify the direction of “recruitment”, broaden the channels of “recruitment”, and improve the effectiveness of “recruitment”, so that large and good projects can be recruited, retained, and retained. Look good and achieve new breakthroughs in attracting big talents. It is necessary to focus on promoting the offensive, establish a strong promotion mechanism, come up with detailed and practical work measures, improve integrated industrial supporting facilities, and achieve new breakthroughs in implementation and transformation. It is necessary to focus on the platform to tackle difficulties, work hard to improve the level of openness, optimize systems and mechanisms, and create industrial characteristics, accelerate the joint construction of the Yangtze Estuary Industrial Innovation Collaborative Zone, build the Tongzhou Bay Petrochemical Dual Cycle Base, achieve new breakthroughs in carrier support, and make Nantong a It is one of the most recognizable and attractive major project hosting sites in the Yangtze River Delta region. It is necessary to focus on service, firmly establish user thinking, adhere to the direction of marketization, rule of law, and internationalization, improve the level of government services, strengthen the implementation of policies, and link services with heart and emotion, achieve new breakthroughs in the business environment, and let Laitong Entrepreneurs in Tongtong can invest with confidence and work boldly to realize the “two-way rush” and “mutual achievement” of local governments and enterprises.

Zhang Tong emphasized that all localities and departments should further improve their ideological understanding, adhere to high-level positioning, and use the attitude of “time waits for no one, seize the day” and the working status of “starting work at the beginning of the year, and working hard when starting work” to attract investment and attack projects vigorously, strive to be the first in project attraction, be able to be as fast as possible in project construction, and make more contributions to project results; at the same time, we must establish a correct view of political performance, and strive to break through the projects with good quality and efficiency, high scientific and technological content, and strong driving effects. major projects, and also actively promote small and medium-sized projects that are conducive to smooth circulation, strengthening and extending chains, and enhancing regional future competitiveness. We must pay close attention to the implementation, make greater efforts to attract talents, promote the implementation of more practical measures, strengthen the platform with a broader vision, carefully create a first-class business environment, and support high-quality development with high-quality projects. It is necessary to inspire the spirit of striving to be the first, establish and use the project promotion mechanism, tighten and consolidate work responsibilities, quickly set off a craze for learning and catching up, and jointly create a good atmosphere where officers are passionate and projects thrive.

The meeting awarded medals to the top ten newly started projects, the top ten projects completed and put into production, the top ten projects for attracting foreign investment, the top ten specialized and special new projects, and the top ten scientific and technological innovation projects in 2023. Participants visited the project construction display board, listened to the status of projects planned to start in the first quarter in various places, and watched the city’s major project construction feature films. Nantong Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Nantong Development Zone, Rudong County, Tongzhou Bay Demonstration Zone and Rugao Scania Commercial Vehicle Project investors made exchange speeches. (China Daily Jiangsu Reporter Station Cangwei)