Nanyang, Henan: wheat harvesting – Xinhuanet Henan Channel

by admin
On May 23, a combine harvester harvested wheat in a wheat field in Tanghe County, Nanyang, Henan (drone photo).

Recently, the wheat in Nanyang City, the main wheat producing area in Henan Province, has entered a mature stage. The local agricultural department seized the farming season and organized harvesters to carry out summer harvest operations to harvest wheat.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Sun Shubao)

On May 23, in Tanghe County, Nanyang, Henan, farmers were harvesting wheat.

On May 23, in Tanghe County, Nanyang, Henan, farmers were harvesting wheat (drone photo).

On May 23, a combine harvester was operating in a wheat field in Tanghe County, Nanyang, Henan.

On May 23, a combine harvester harvested wheat in a wheat field in Tanghe County, Nanyang, Henan (drone photo).






