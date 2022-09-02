Home News Naples, bills burned in the square
Naples, bills burned in the square

Naples, bills burned in the square

A hundred members of the unemployed movement ‘7 novembre’ of the ‘167’ staged a demonstration against the ‘expensive energy’ today by burning the last bills for electricity and gas supplies in front of the central post office in Piazza Matteotti in Naples. “We are tired of promises. For years we have been waiting for a job and today we cannot pay these figures which have tripled”, shouted the demonstrators showing their bills. “Our families are exhausted. For us, so far, only so many words and few facts, “they added. The demonstrators, soon, should leave Piazza Matteotti to reach via Verdi in the procession and therefore Palazzo San Giacomo, seat of the Municipality of Naples.

