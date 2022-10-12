Home News Naples, Cesaro from the Senate to the dust: he will go to house arrest
News

Naples, Cesaro from the Senate to the dust: he will go to house arrest

by admin
Naples, Cesaro from the Senate to the dust: he will go to house arrest

He was supposed to leave ten years ago. Instead, now he will pass from the Senate of the Republic directly to house arrest. Luigi Cesaro, better known as Giggino ‘a purpetta, one of the best-known faces of Berlusconi’s iconography of thirty years, no longer lives there: in the heart of the Italian parliament. In seventy-two hours, no longer re-elected and therefore without the shield of immunity, the execution of the precautionary measure for the accusation of external competition in mafia association will start for the former loyalist of the president of Fi.

See also  Covid, the gaffe of FdI deputy Ylenja Lucaselli against the green pass: "More than 500 million Italians will not go to work"

You may also like

Shanghai epidemic heats up official: nucleic acid testing...

Feltre, works completed: veterinarians are coming to the...

Under the extreme epidemic prevention, Jiuzhaigou welcomes 211...

Who is Licia Ronzulli, the loyal Knight on...

Wenzhou has formulated the latest drought-relief and water-supply...

Raising the Spiritual Backbone of the New Era——Seeing...

Pedavena, volunteer day: Saturday in Pedavena in the...

On October 11, Shaanxi added 7 new local...

Palazzo Ducale of Genoa, the director Serena Bertolucci...

Litigation in a bar: four bans on access...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy