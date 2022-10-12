He was supposed to leave ten years ago. Instead, now he will pass from the Senate of the Republic directly to house arrest. Luigi Cesaro, better known as Giggino ‘a purpetta, one of the best-known faces of Berlusconi’s iconography of thirty years, no longer lives there: in the heart of the Italian parliament. In seventy-two hours, no longer re-elected and therefore without the shield of immunity, the execution of the precautionary measure for the accusation of external competition in mafia association will start for the former loyalist of the president of Fi.