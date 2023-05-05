Naples champion of Italy 1-1 at Udinese – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MAY 05 – By drawing 1-1 at Udinese, Napoli are champions of Italy five days from the end.



Victor Osimhen responded to Lovric’s goal in the first half at the start of the second half.



The equalizer that meant the mathematical certainty of winning the Scudetto and the celebration of the Neapolitan fans.



Clashes occurred on the pitch as a few dozen Udinese fans took to the pitch where a peaceful pitch invasion by Napoli fans was taking place. After a few skirmishes with the Azzurri supporters who withdrew and the action of the police, the situation slowly returned to normal.



The time has come, Napoli are champions of Italy for the third time in their history. Friuli, even if almost entirely decked out in blue, is not Maradona, but that’s okay, because finally the real party for the Scudetto can finally begin. Napoli had to go as far as Udine to put the seal on an amazing, extraordinary season, conquering the decisive point against Udinese, and not without difficulty, five days from the end. Osimhen’s goal at the start of the second half – and who else? – canceled Lovric’s first half and put an end to the spasmodic wait for the start of the celebrations and from the North East to Campania, but also throughout Italy where there is a blue heart. The final whistle opened the curtain on an unforgettable night, which will in any case be the prologue to a program of celebrations which will culminate on 4 June, with the last day of the championship. After missing the match point last Sunday against Salernitana, which would have given Luciano Spalletti’s team the absolute record of being crowned champion six games early, Napoli also risked having to postpone the appointment with the historic milestone that was built with an exceptional season in terms of quality of play, continuity and competitive fury, which could not fail to leave some aftermath. (HANDLE).

