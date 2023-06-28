Naples Marathon: Lello Esposito’s siren around the neck of athletes – Campania

The medal created by the artist for members on October 1st

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 28 – Lello Esposito’s Partenope siren will be the prize for all the athletes of the third edition of the Italiana Assicurazioni Neapolis Marathon, the foot race scheduled for Sunday 1st October. The work of the Neapolitan artist has been specially designed for all those who will cross the finish line not only of the marathon, but also of the half marathon (21.097 km) and the Sea Run, the non-competitive which will take place on the same day on a path still to be defined but which should be just over 10 kilometers.



The presentation took place today in the atelier of Lello Esposito, in the stables of Palazzo Sansevero, made available to the artist just for the occasion: ”This siren of mine – Esposito’s words – is made of beauty and strength, like beauty and strength are found in sport and in our city. Naples, a city of passion, enthusiasm and tenacity will be crossed by this cheering crowd of sportsmen, enthusiastic and tenacious enthusiasts in their turn and it will be they who, by bringing the Partenope siren to the many countries they come from, will contribute to making Naples ever more universal ”.



Italiana Assicurazioni is the title sponsor of Neapolis Marathon and Neapolis Half for the third consecutive year. ”Three months after the race – underlines the president of the Neapolitan marathon, Maurizio Marino – there are no less than 22 nations that will certainly be represented on Sunday 1st October. Requests have in fact reached us from all over Europe, from the United States, from the Philippines as well as from South Africa. This bears witness to the attention that the race and above all the city attracts among athletes and enthusiasts.



People who will carry around the Lello Esposito medal, this extraordinary work that represents the Partenope siren, symbol of the city. We count on having three thousand people on the street: for this reason too, we are working with the Municipality to experience an ecological half-morning on that occasion”.



Among others, some testimonials of the Neapolis Marathon were present, such as the actor Benedetto Casillo and the former boxing champion Patrizio Oliva and the new technical director of the Naples marathon, Ottavio Andriani.



