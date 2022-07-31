A bath as if nothing had happened, at night, in the Artichoke fountain in Piazza Trieste e Trento, in Naples. The protagonist is an English tourist who is entertained with some boys on scooters who film him. The video was then sent by some indignant citizens to the regional councilor of Europa Verde, Francesco Emilio Borrelli, who posted it on facebook denouncing the absence of controls.
01:04
