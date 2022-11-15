NAPOLI – They certainly were conspiracy theorists. But between No Vax messages and reflections on chemtrails, Hitler’s birthday parties, paramilitary training and contacts with ultranationalist Ukrainian formations, these neo-Nazis from the Neapolitan suburbs had by now marked the leap in quality: from the simple and raving propaganda to the rank of a supremacist terrorist organization.

“Like the massacre in New Zealand”

To the point that one of their followers, the 25-year-old Giampiero Headdangerously alluded not only to terrorists like the Norwegian Anders Breivik or the Australian Brenton Tarrant, but also to a possible attack on the Marigliano police station. “I would make a massacre like the one in New Zealand did, but I wouldn’t go to the blacks, I would go to the Marigliano barracks”, he said in January 2021. The investigation that brought four people to jail holds together the past and present of the right more extreme. One of the “meeting circles” of the suspects was a bookshop in Avellino raided yesterday and owned by an old acquaintance like Frank Fredathe former neo-fascist terrorist, now a publisher, who is not involved in the investigation.

Terrorism runs on the web

However, the most widespread tool of the denial, anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi ideology was the web and above all Telegram. In addition to Testa, they ended up in the cell Maurizio Ammendola43 years old, creator and founder of the Order of Hagal, the association complete with a Facebook page that allegedly hid the subversive terrorist formation; Michael Rinaldi47, vice president of the Order of Hagal and manager of a Telegram channel; Maximilian Mariano46enne.

The Ukrainian returned to his country to fight the Russians

He would have ended up in prison, but returned to his country presumably to fight after the Russian invasion, the 27-year-old Ukrainian Anton Radomsky. It is he who puts Testa in contact with ultra-nationalist Ukrainian formations such as the Centuria Battalion (today known for the battle of Mariupol and the defense of the Azovstal steel plant against the Russian invaders in Ukraine), or the far-right political party Pravy Sektor. And it is always Radomsky who claims to possess a grenade, inviting Testa to carry out an attack on a shopping centre.

A Roman is also under investigation

The obligation to report to the judicial police was issued for Fabio Colarossi, a 36-year-old Roman, who has to defend himself from the sole accusation of propaganda of neo-Nazi ideals. Now the defense will be able to appeal to the Review against the order. The investigations are conducted by Digos and by the Anti-Terrorism with the coordination of the prosecutors Antonello Ardituro e Claudio Onoratiholders of the file opened by the prosecutor John Melillo, at the time head of the Naples prosecutors, now at the top of the National Anti-Mafia Directorate. 26 searches were carried out, the accomplices of the suburban neo-Nazis are being sought.