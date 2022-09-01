Home News Naples, the soaring of the bike: Elvira flew for 20 meters, the truth in a video
News

Naples, the soaring of the bike: Elvira flew for 20 meters, the truth in a video

by admin
Naples, the soaring of the bike: Elvira flew for 20 meters, the truth in a video

The private video surveillance cameras capture the moment of the tragic impact in Via Caracciolo which in the night between Sunday and Monday cost the life of Elvira Zriba, 34, a waitress in a chalet on the seafront. The video, acquired during the investigation conducted by the municipal police and sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, clarifies that the investor came at insane speed wheeling the motorcycle on one wheel at the moment of impact. The recovery was sent to the director of Europa Verde Francesco Emilio Borrelli. On Friday 2 September at 11 in via Caracciolo an initiative will be held for Elvira and to ask for more effective measures to stop road pirates and limit accidents due to high speed. The demonstration was attended by some citizens, Europa Verde, Radiazza and the participation of the girl’s family and friends is expected.
Curated by Paolo Popoli

00:43

See also  Every 10 o'clock | Guangdong will study the passage from Shenzhen to Zhuhai and Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

You may also like

August 31 Cross-Strait Scanning | Gorbachev | Taro...

Montebelluna, vandals in the kiwi plantation: plants cut...

Chinese drones harassed Taiwan’s Kinmen garrison again and...

Covid, updated vaccines against Omicron arrive. What changes...

Labor class in the new semester has officially...

Zhang Qingwei published a signed article in Hunan...

The Arma di Belluno takes it all: 43...

From 6:00 p.m. this afternoon, all residents in...

Istat: -22 thousand employed per month in July

2022 National Cyber ​​Security Publicity Week Fujian Province...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy