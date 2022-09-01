The private video surveillance cameras capture the moment of the tragic impact in Via Caracciolo which in the night between Sunday and Monday cost the life of Elvira Zriba, 34, a waitress in a chalet on the seafront. The video, acquired during the investigation conducted by the municipal police and sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, clarifies that the investor came at insane speed wheeling the motorcycle on one wheel at the moment of impact. The recovery was sent to the director of Europa Verde Francesco Emilio Borrelli. On Friday 2 September at 11 in via Caracciolo an initiative will be held for Elvira and to ask for more effective measures to stop road pirates and limit accidents due to high speed. The demonstration was attended by some citizens, Europa Verde, Radiazza and the participation of the girl’s family and friends is expected.

Curated by Paolo Popoli

00:43