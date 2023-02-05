Napoli further consolidated their supremacy in Serie A by signing a new offensive demonstration in La Spezia (3-0), thanks to a brace from the intoxicated Nigerian Victor Osimhen and a penalty scored by the Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, this Sunday in matchday 21.

Napoli provisionally has a 16-point lead over Inter Milan (2nd) and AS Roma (3rd) ahead of this Sunday’s derby at the San Siro between the Nerazzurri and an AC Milan side that is far from its best (5th, 18 points behind Napoli ).

La Spezia, close to the relegation zone (17th), only resisted the first part of the Neapolitan tornado.

But Polish defender Arkadiusz Reca offered the leader a gift with an inadvertent handball in the box, trying to protect the ball, just ten seconds into the game after the break. Kvaratskhelia transformed the penalty (47).

Osimhen, in full confidence, then went into action. The Nigerian first saw a goal disallowed for grabbing an opponent (62), but immediately made up for it with a double, the first goal jumping much higher than the goalkeeper and heading (68) and the second with an empty bow after a cross from “Kvara” (73e).

Osimhen increases his advantage at the top of the scorer’s table with 16 goals, and especially fourteen in the last twelve games, after being hampered by injury at the beginning of the season.

Guided by the Nigerian, the Neapolitan offensive machine continues to march in Serie A, to the disappointment of their rivals for the Scudetto and the uneasiness of Eintracht Frankfurt, their next rival in the Champions League round of 16.

Neapolitan coach Luciano Spalletti made no concessions to his former club, where he evolved as a player in the 1980s (in the third division).

Wearing the La Spezia jersey, Spalletti had the opportunity to face Diego Maradona’s Napoli in 1988 in the Italian Cup (Neapolitan qualification 3-1), a legendary team that the current Napoli can join in the history of Serie A .