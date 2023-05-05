Home » Napoli Scudetto: one of the wounded shot dead – breaking latest news
News

Napoli Scudetto: one of the wounded shot dead – breaking latest news

by admin
Napoli Scudetto: one of the wounded shot dead – breaking latest news
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 05 – One of the four people injured in Naples by gunshots during the celebrations for the Scudetto has died. This is learned from the police.

It is a 26-year-old young man who had been hospitalized in the Cardarelli hospital in serious condition. The dynamics are under investigation. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy