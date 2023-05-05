Napoli Scudetto: one of the wounded shot dead – breaking latest news

12
(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 05 – One of the four people injured in Naples by gunshots during the celebrations for the Scudetto has died. This is learned from the police.
It is a 26-year-old young man who had been hospitalized in the Cardarelli hospital in serious condition. The dynamics are under investigation. (HANDLE).
